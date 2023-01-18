Assault on Precinct 13 4K Restoration Trailer: John Carpenter’s 1976 Masterpiece Gets Nationwide Release

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Gaspar Noé’s ‘Irreversible: Straight Cut’ Finally Comes To The U.S. In Feb, A Chronological Restoration Of One Of Cinema’s Most Infamous Films
One night. An unforgivable act. A tale told in reverse. Often regarded as a masterpiece but also one of the most infamous films in cinema history that is despised in many circles for its gratuitous sexual violence, Gaspar Noé’s (“Climax,” “Enter the Void,” “Vortex”) slammed audiences with “Irréversible” in 2002. It’s a film that basically is told in reverse order depicting the events of a tragic night in Paris as two men attempt to avenge the brutal rape and beating of the woman they love.
Atomic Monster & Westbrook Studios Team On Urban Nature Docuseries ‘Concrete Jungle’
EXCLUSIVE: James Wan’s Atomic Monster has teamed with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios on Concrete Jungle, an urban nature docuseries. Based on an original idea from Wan and Ingrid Bisu, Concrete Jungle is described as “not your typical natural history show”. It follows the secret lives of urban animals – food foraging and hunting, dating and mating habits, internal clashes and turf wars with other species — and these aren’t the traditional, majestic animals from exotic, picturesque places like the African savanna or South Asian jungles. Per the description, it “stars grungy, hardened, and clever critters abiding in...
startattle.com
The Outwaters (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Four travelers encounter menacing phenomena while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert. Startattle.com – The Outwaters 2023. Distributor : Cinedigm Entertainment Group / Screambox. The Outwaters movie. The Outwaters release date. February 12, 2022 : USA (New Jersey Film Festival) March 19, 2022 : USA (Unnamed...
Comments / 0