14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dixon and Wheatcroft Fire Departments mourn loss of one of their own

WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments and firefighters are showing their support after a fellow firefighter passed away. Officials with Dixon Fire say Justin Oates has had some health issues and passed away Thursday night at the hospital. They say Oates was also a firefighter with Wheatcroft Fire...
WHEATCROFT, KY
witzamfm.com

US-231 Closed for Three Hours

Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
14news.com

Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County

There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Semi Accident in Washington Causes Water Line to Burst

On January 18, at 2:06 p.m. A semi registered to Precise Moving & Storage out of Georgia struck a water meter pit. The truck was attempting to turn off of Flora Street and onto Northwest 1st Street. The truck then left the roadway and went into the grass in front...
WASHINGTON, IN
wvih.com

Oil Tank Explosion Kills One, Injures Another

Fire officials confirm one person is dead after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County Monday morning. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials received a call for an oil well explosion at the 2300 block of Highway 853, just before the Teddleton Lane intersection.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WTVW

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition …. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs. Ron’s Windy Thursday Forecast. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup with Avocado. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning. They say that happened at Circle K on the corner of Riverside Drive and Boeke around 3 a.m. According to EPD, the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and got...
