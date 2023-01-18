Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$SHIB: As Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium Gets Ready for Beta Launch, Devs Explain Key Concepts
On Sunday (15 January 2023), the Shiba Inu ($SHIB) team explained the fundamental concepts of Shibarium — a layer two blockchain designed to address the shortcomings of the $SHIB token’s host chain Ethereum, namely low speed and high transaction cost — that is expected to have its beta launch soon.
aiexpress.io
Alethea AI debuts generative AI on Polygon blockchain
Alethea AI has teamed up with blockchain firm Polygon to deliver the ability of generative AI to AI character non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The deal will allow tens of millions of Artificially Clever collectibles to be simply minted on Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling resolution for Ethereum. Alethea AI and Polygon...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Creates a Stir with its First Python Smart Contract, Binance (BNB) Cleared for Registration in Sweden, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Soars by 500%
The ever-evolving cryptocurrency space always has a width for more, and three major players are trying to fill that space with their latest developments that have made headlines. Cardano (ADA), Binance (BNB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have all made significant advancements that are worth noting. Let’s see how these innovations can bring change to the crypto world.
Sam Bankman-Fried championed Solana. Now, execs are trying to break the connection as FTX's implosion weighs on the blockchain's reputation.
Sam Bankman-Fried was a vocal backer of Solana. A Solana Foundation exec told Insider how the ecosystem is moving forward after FTX's fall.
CoinTelegraph
10 ways blockchain developers can use ChatGPT
Blockchain technology has revolutionized the way we think about data storage and transactions, but it can also be a complex field for developers to navigate. One tool that can help simplify the process is ChatGPT, a large language model created by OpenAI. A language model is a type of artificial...
dailyhodl.com
Project Built on Ethereum Rival Solana Explodes 130% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Regains $21,000
A low-cap Solana-based (SOL) altcoin has more than doubled up in value over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) regains the $21,000 level. Decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Serum (SRM) has shot up 130% over the last seven days after suffering through the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which it heavily relied on.
dailycoin.com
Cardano’s Djed Stablecoin Launch “on Track” for January
The launch of Djed, the Cardano blockchain’s native stablecoin, is expected to boost the total value locked on the Cardano ecosystem. Djed stablecoin is categorized as an “Overcollaterized Stablecoin” with an overcollateralization ratio of up to 1:8. Djed will be Cardano’s first stablecoin and is anticipated to...
cryptonewsz.com
IBF Net launches the world’s 1st metaverse on Algorand Blockchain: Netverse
IBF Net successfully launches Netverse, which happens to be the world’s first metaverse on the Algorand blockchain. It also, incidentally, happens to be the world’s first Shariah-compliant metaverse on just about any blockchain whatsoever. For the entire Islamic world, this will seemingly be a major thrust forward in overall digitalization.
TechCrunch
Solana co-founder sees potential for devs to lead its network in 2023
As the crypto developer ecosystem expands, major ecosystems outside of the top two cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — are growing, according to a new report. About 72% of monthly active developers (devs) are working on blockchains that are not part of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, according to the 2022 Electric Capital Developer Report, which trawled code commits across open source repositories.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Activity on Top Ethereum Altcoin Project Skyrockets 1,100% As Litecoin and Decentraland See Massive Jumps: Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment reports that whale activity on three altcoins has surged since the start of 2023. Starting with the liquidity protocol Aave (AAVE), Santiment says that the 42nd-largest crypto asset by market cap has seen the number of transactions valued at over $100,000 increase by more than 1,100% year-to-date.
ambcrypto.com
This country launches stablecoin on Ethereum and Algorand… Details inside
The National Australia Bank has developed a stablecoin for carbon trading and overseas payments. AUDN will launch on Ethereum and Algorand. The National Australia Bank (NAB) has become the second major Australian bank to create a stablecoin, titled the AUDN. The stablecoin would allow its business customers to settle transactions on blockchain technology using Australian dollars in real-time.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Is The Most Loved Crypto In This Part Of The World, Study Reveals
The Cardano blockchain and its community have been building a close relationship with Africa, and the results are paying off. According to a report from Coin Kick-off, this cryptocurrency is the most loved in the region. The report used data from social media platforms and analyzed it with Artificial Intelligence...
dailycoin.com
Solana (SOL) Witnesses High Blockchain Activity, Polygon (MATIC) to Experience a Hard Fork, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Becomes the Talk of the Crypto Town
While Solana (SOL) has rapidly started to recover and experienced a surge in activity, and Polygon (MATIC) will undergo a hard fork on 17th January, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) also continues to make waves and wins the heart and money of investors. Keep reading below to learn more. Solana (SOL) starting...
Investopedia
Polygon Blockchain Receives Criticism as it Completes Hard Fork With Only 13 Validators
Matic, the Polygon blockchain network's native token, jumped 17% in the week after the blockchain executed a so-called hard fork to radically upgrade its infrastructure, although the move also drew criticism about whether it's actually a decentralized network because it was approved by just 13 validators. Key Takeaways. Polygon executed...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Rises Another 4%, Becomes Most Traded Token Among Top 100 Ethereum Whales
Shiba Inu has seen 4% gains in the past 24 hours as the meme coin becomes the most traded token among the top 100 Ethereum whales. As per data from the crypto whale tracker service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu has been the number one traded coin among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales today.
MoonPay Acquires Leading Web3 Creative Agency Nightshift: What You Need To Know
The cryptocurrency payments and Web3 infrastructure company MoonPay has acquired creative agency Nightshift, which it said will enable it to provide a complete set of services to its current and future clients, offering “world-class, end-to-end support.”. Toronto-based Nightshift will rebrand as Otherlife, but clients will not experience an interruption...
cryptoslate.com
IPwe, Casper Labs converting 25 million patents to NFTs as enterprise blockchain usage grows
During the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, IPwe Inc. and Casper Labs announced a historic move to convert 25 million patents to dynamic NFTs. The announcement marks one of the most significant enterprise implementations of blockchain technology and the realization of a long-standing theorized use case for NFTs. IPwe...
thecoinrise.com
‘NFT God’ Loses Entire Digital Asset Holding to Hacker
Non-fungible token (NFT) influencer monikered ‘NFT God’ on Twitter has been a victim of a massive hack that drained all his digital assets. He mistakenly downloaded malware-infested software which was disguised behind a Google ad link. By merely clicking on this malicious link, he gave the hacker control over all his social media accounts and unrestricted access to his NFTs and cryptocurrencies.
