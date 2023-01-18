ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aiexpress.io

Alethea AI debuts generative AI on Polygon blockchain

Alethea AI has teamed up with blockchain firm Polygon to deliver the ability of generative AI to AI character non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The deal will allow tens of millions of Artificially Clever collectibles to be simply minted on Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling resolution for Ethereum. Alethea AI and Polygon...
NEWSBTC

Cardano (ADA) Creates a Stir with its First Python Smart Contract, Binance (BNB) Cleared for Registration in Sweden, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Soars by 500%

The ever-evolving cryptocurrency space always has a width for more, and three major players are trying to fill that space with their latest developments that have made headlines. Cardano (ADA), Binance (BNB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have all made significant advancements that are worth noting. Let’s see how these innovations can bring change to the crypto world.
CoinTelegraph

10 ways blockchain developers can use ChatGPT

Blockchain technology has revolutionized the way we think about data storage and transactions, but it can also be a complex field for developers to navigate. One tool that can help simplify the process is ChatGPT, a large language model created by OpenAI. A language model is a type of artificial...
dailycoin.com

Cardano’s Djed Stablecoin Launch “on Track” for January

The launch of Djed, the Cardano blockchain’s native stablecoin, is expected to boost the total value locked on the Cardano ecosystem. Djed stablecoin is categorized as an “Overcollaterized Stablecoin” with an overcollateralization ratio of up to 1:8. Djed will be Cardano’s first stablecoin and is anticipated to...
cryptonewsz.com

IBF Net launches the world’s 1st metaverse on Algorand Blockchain: Netverse

IBF Net successfully launches Netverse, which happens to be the world’s first metaverse on the Algorand blockchain. It also, incidentally, happens to be the world’s first Shariah-compliant metaverse on just about any blockchain whatsoever. For the entire Islamic world, this will seemingly be a major thrust forward in overall digitalization.
TechCrunch

Solana co-founder sees potential for devs to lead its network in 2023

As the crypto developer ecosystem expands, major ecosystems outside of the top two cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — are growing, according to a new report. About 72% of monthly active developers (devs) are working on blockchains that are not part of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, according to the 2022 Electric Capital Developer Report, which trawled code commits across open source repositories.
ambcrypto.com

This country launches stablecoin on Ethereum and Algorand… Details inside

The National Australia Bank has developed a stablecoin for carbon trading and overseas payments. AUDN will launch on Ethereum and Algorand. The National Australia Bank (NAB) has become the second major Australian bank to create a stablecoin, titled the AUDN. The stablecoin would allow its business customers to settle transactions on blockchain technology using Australian dollars in real-time.
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Is The Most Loved Crypto In This Part Of The World, Study Reveals

The Cardano blockchain and its community have been building a close relationship with Africa, and the results are paying off. According to a report from Coin Kick-off, this cryptocurrency is the most loved in the region. The report used data from social media platforms and analyzed it with Artificial Intelligence...
Investopedia

Polygon Blockchain Receives Criticism as it Completes Hard Fork With Only 13 Validators

Matic, the Polygon blockchain network's native token, jumped 17% in the week after the blockchain executed a so-called hard fork to radically upgrade its infrastructure, although the move also drew criticism about whether it's actually a decentralized network because it was approved by just 13 validators. Key Takeaways. Polygon executed...
Benzinga

MoonPay Acquires Leading Web3 Creative Agency Nightshift: What You Need To Know

The cryptocurrency payments and Web3 infrastructure company MoonPay has acquired creative agency Nightshift, which it said will enable it to provide a complete set of services to its current and future clients, offering “world-class, end-to-end support.”. Toronto-based Nightshift will rebrand as Otherlife, but clients will not experience an interruption...
cryptoslate.com

IPwe, Casper Labs converting 25 million patents to NFTs as enterprise blockchain usage grows

During the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, IPwe Inc. and Casper Labs announced a historic move to convert 25 million patents to dynamic NFTs. The announcement marks one of the most significant enterprise implementations of blockchain technology and the realization of a long-standing theorized use case for NFTs. IPwe...
thecoinrise.com

‘NFT God’ Loses Entire Digital Asset Holding to Hacker

Non-fungible token (NFT) influencer monikered ‘NFT God’ on Twitter has been a victim of a massive hack that drained all his digital assets. He mistakenly downloaded malware-infested software which was disguised behind a Google ad link. By merely clicking on this malicious link, he gave the hacker control over all his social media accounts and unrestricted access to his NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

