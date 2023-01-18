Read full article on original website
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school
Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies saw their 11-game win streak get snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night with a 122-121 loss. But that’s not what everyone walked away from the game talking about. Of course, everyone was left shocked by the shouting match that took place between Shannon Sharpe and pretty […] The post Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint
The Miami Heat are not one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, the Heat are just 29th in the league so far with just 109.2 points per game. Even when adjusted per 100 possessions, they still lag behind with just a 111.5 offensive rating. Nevertheless, […] The post Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Thunder must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be on the up and up. In fact, the Thunder have been blasting through their expected rebuilding timeline. Through 45 games in the 2022-23 campaign, they have already matched their win total two seasons ago in 72 games (22). These improvements from the Thunder have come even without one of the crown jewels of their rebuild in Chet Holmgren, who has not made his NBA debut just yet after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the offseason.
NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Islanders prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023
Who’s ready for some Saturday hockey action? With the weekend finally arriving, the Carolina Hurricanes will travel to UBS Arena in Elmont to do battle with the New York Islanders. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Islanders prediction and pick will be revealed. The Hurricanes last saw action on Thursday […] The post NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Islanders prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz open to being sellers at NBA Trade Deadline, with the exception of 2 players
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a “rising belief leaguewide” that the Utah Jazz is “open to listening to trade pitches to anyone on the roster” outside of Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler. The Jazz is one of the most intriguing teams in the...
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Texas vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023
The Texas Longhorns take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Texas West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas West Virginia. The Big 12 is such a cutthroat conference. There is simply no easy game. West Virginia is proof of this. The Mountaineers had […] The post College Basketball Odds: Texas vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard’s heartfelt reaction to passing of legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard reacted to the passing of legendary team broadcaster Bill Schonely, who died Friday at age 93. “It’s a sad day for the city and the organization. Schonz was somebody that I actually got to know pretty well. When I first got here, he was one of the first people […] The post Damian Lillard’s heartfelt reaction to passing of legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion
The Philadelphia 76ers have been using Tyrese Maxey off the bench of late. What started out as an easing-in period as he made his way back from injury is now a full-blown tactic being employed by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers initially stated that it was Maxey’s idea to utilize him off the bench […] The post Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Bucks veteran Serge Ibaka
Serge Ibaka is the latest name to emerge on the trade market as the February 9th trade deadline approaches. Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to send him to a new team. The veteran big man has only appeared in 16 games in 2022-23, away from the team for weeks. In limited minutes this […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Bucks veteran Serge Ibaka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III get crucial injury updates after scary exits in Celtics vs. Raptors
The Boston Celtics suffered quite the brutal blow on Saturday after both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III were forced to exit their game against the Toronto Raptors due to injuries. Fortunately, the issue for both players don’t seem to be significant. Williams got injured in the first quarter after he injured his left knee–with […] The post Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III get crucial injury updates after scary exits in Celtics vs. Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall’s bold ‘beat the s–t out of LeBron’ take draws clap back from Isaiah Thomas
John Wall has been making headlines lately, not for his play on the court with him being out for around two weeks due to an abdominal injury, but due to the noise he’s been making off it. In a podcast with Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson, Wall recently doubled down on his six-year old take that back in 2017, his Washington Wizards would have “beat the s–t” out of LeBron James had they met the Cleveland Cavaliers in the postseason that year.
Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton ruled out vs. the Pacers
The Phoenix Suns have been struggling mightily of late. The fact that they have been dealing with some lingering injuries to their stars has a lot to do with this recent slump. Phoenix will be shorthanded yet again on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers with both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton popping up on the […] The post Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton ruled out vs. the Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
