WCAX
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
WCAX
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating vandalism in Troy
TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Ryegate
RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
newportdispatch.com
Police recover smartphone stolen in Underhill
UNDERHILL — Police are trying to locate the owner of a smartphone recovered in Underhill. The item was located on December 30. The Samsung smartphone is believed to have been stolen. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children, police say. Anyone who has...
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
2018 South Burlington murder suspect pleads guilty
Had Leroy Headley not accepted a plea offer, his murder trial would have taken place this week.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
mynbc5.com
Two more suspects plead not guilty in St. Johnsbury murder case
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Two suspects arrested in connection with a St. Johnsbury murder appeared in court on Thursday, wrapping up two days ofarraignments in the case. Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo in December after allegedly shooting Lugo during a robbery.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Vermont man with firearm, narcotics offenses
“Shortly after midnight on January 11, Troopers Dalton Boglisch and Edward Brunton, assigned to State Police-Northampton, were patrolling Route 91 northbound in Hatfield. At that time, they observed a gray Audi sedan with out-of-state license plates that expired more than one year ago. Trooper Boglisch activated the cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle at the 29.4 mile marker.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for missing woman from Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
newportdispatch.com
South Burlington man arrested on 6 outstanding warrants
NEW HAVEN — A 27-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested on a warrant following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they responded to an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Randy McEntee, who was wanted for 6 outstanding warrants from South Burlington. Troopers located McEntee at...
NECN
Four Arrested in Deadly Shooting in Vermont
Four people were arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, last month. Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, was shot to death in his apartment on Hastings Street in the overnight hours between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. His death was ruled a homicide the following day.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
WCAX
Suspected shooter in St. Jay murder appears in court
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The man police say pulled the trigger in a St. Johnsbury murder last month appeared before a judge Thursday morning. Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted assault and robbery, and burglary charges. Court paperwork says Rodriguez and three other suspects planned to rob and steal drugs from Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at his St. Johnsbury apartment between December 13th and 14th. Police say the group went to the apartment, and in the process of carrying out the robbery, Rodriguez shot and killed Jimenez Lugo.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville on January 17. Police say they observed Jasmine Lund, of Lyndonville, standing outside on Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. Officer Harris said he knew Lund to have and active warrant. The warrant is out of Essex...
newportdispatch.com
Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction
BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
WCAX
2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of five suspects charged in connection with a St. Johnsbury murder were arraigned in court Wednesday. Michael Ringuette, 55, of St, Johnsbury and Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton pleaded not guilty to aiding in the commission of first-degree murder and assault and robbery charges.
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Newport Town, VT
NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a car in Newport Town. Officials said 36-year-old Monica Donofrio, of Newport Center, was running along VT Route 105 in the westbound lane when she was struck by a driver.
