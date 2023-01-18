ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan's 2023 income tax filing season starts next week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Employers are required to mail previous year wage statements -- W2s and 1099s -- to employees by Jan. 31. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes must be received by April 18, 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan Lawmakers Say National Debt Default Could Impact Northern Michigan

Members of congress are hoping to prevent a default, something both federal and state lawmakers say could have a big impact on Northern Michigan. The federal government has hit its spending limit as the Treasury Department has begun taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent the government from defaulting on its bills. A political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, John Zachman, says the large senior population in Northern Michigan could be impacted greatly if the government defaults.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

State unemployment numbers steady but above national rate for December

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget released a detailed breakdown of employment numbers for Dec. showing an increase in education and health services, and a decrease in leisure and hospitality jobs. Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained constant at 4.3 percent. Employment in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

DTE will start time-based pricing in March

Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The Detroit-based energy company sent out mailers to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35% more during peak times in the summer, to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

What does Michigan's minimum wage increase really mean for workers?

On Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Michigan was increased from $9.87 per hour to $10.10 per hour, as set by Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. The tipped minimum wage also rose from $3.75 to $3.84 hourly.In 2018, the Michigan legislature passed legislation that would have increased the minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022. However, in November 2018, state Senate members voted to amend this legislation. Under these amendments, the time allowed for the wage hike would be lengthened, meaning it would not be until 2030 when the $12 per hour would be mandated.However, on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law

Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy