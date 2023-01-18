Read full article on original website
Related
With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
abc12.com
Michigan's 2023 income tax filing season starts next week
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Employers are required to mail previous year wage statements -- W2s and 1099s -- to employees by Jan. 31. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes must be received by April 18, 2023.
22 WSBT
Michigan taxpayers could see income tax rollback thanks to state's blossoming surplus
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's taxpayers could see a cut in their income tax as soon as this year, as the state's fiscal experts predict a major surplus that exceeded expectations. Last week's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference found Michigan has a significant surplus in revenue worth about $9.2 billion. The...
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
A permanent income tax cut for Michiganders? Legislature plays coy on possibility.
House and Senate Republicans this week had one message for Democratic lawmakers: Do not interfere with a possible income tax rollback that could occur later this year. So far, however, Democrats have not publicly indicated whether they intend to do so, and Republicans speaking to reporters Jan. 18 would not confirm if this were even being discussed.
WILX-TV
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A tax preparer in Colorado says this tax season might look a little different for taxpayers than in recent years. “Taxpayers are going to experience something called refund shock,” David Fruh, with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said. Fruh told KKTV that refund shock...
Michigan Lawmakers Say National Debt Default Could Impact Northern Michigan
Members of congress are hoping to prevent a default, something both federal and state lawmakers say could have a big impact on Northern Michigan. The federal government has hit its spending limit as the Treasury Department has begun taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent the government from defaulting on its bills. A political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, John Zachman, says the large senior population in Northern Michigan could be impacted greatly if the government defaults.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
WILX-TV
State unemployment numbers steady but above national rate for December
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget released a detailed breakdown of employment numbers for Dec. showing an increase in education and health services, and a decrease in leisure and hospitality jobs. Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained constant at 4.3 percent. Employment in the...
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
WILX-TV
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
DTE will start time-based pricing in March
Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The Detroit-based energy company sent out mailers to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35% more during peak times in the summer, to...
What does Michigan's minimum wage increase really mean for workers?
On Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Michigan was increased from $9.87 per hour to $10.10 per hour, as set by Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. The tipped minimum wage also rose from $3.75 to $3.84 hourly.In 2018, the Michigan legislature passed legislation that would have increased the minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022. However, in November 2018, state Senate members voted to amend this legislation. Under these amendments, the time allowed for the wage hike would be lengthened, meaning it would not be until 2030 when the $12 per hour would be mandated.However, on...
Michigan lawmakers clash over state income tax cuts
The Democrats who now control both chambers of the legislature have not committed to an automatic reduction. In a preemptive strike, the new House Republican leader warned Democrats to leave it alone.
wtvbam.com
Consumers Energy to contribute $25 million to help Michigan homes and businesses
JACKSON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy announced on Thursday, January 19 that it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses to help customers who are facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution, approved today by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million...
Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law
Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MacombDaily and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DTE Energy Customers to Save Nearly $5M on February Heating Bills
DTE Energy’s natural gas customers will spend less to heat their homes this month, with further price reductions in the months to come. On Jan. 1, the company reduced its […] The post DTE Energy Customers to Save Nearly $5M on February Heating Bills appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Comments / 1