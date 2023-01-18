One of the mightiest recipes to come out of the US in recent years is Joshua McFadden’s kale sauce pasta, in which 450g cavolo nero is transformed into a deeply delicious, jade-coloured pasta sauce. It’s impressive on many levels: the sheer volume of green, for a start, the simplicity of it and the excellent flavour (which is in part, I think, due to the parmesan). I have made it multiple times, but without the parmesan, adding some fennel, chilli and miso. Like all the best recipes, it has taken on new life in my kitchen and, with thanks to Joshua, I’d like to share my adaptation with you.

17 HOURS AGO