Arizona State

AZFamily

Freeze warnings across central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
ARIZONA STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Arizona was No. 32 on...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations

Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: Arizona and snow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Lottery is fully operational after system crash prompts outage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Lottery sales, ticket checking and prize redemptions are back up and running after a system crash caused a statewide outage Thursday Morning. In a statement sent out Friday afternoon, sales and prize redemptions have resumed, and the game’s operator, Scientific Games, “is working closely with Arizona Lottery Officials to complete their inquiry into the root causes of the outage and to determine next steps to take to prevent any similar future occurrence.”
ARIZONA STATE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities

The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Rising egg prices has some considering their own backyard chicken coop

Legal expert weighs in after Arizona armorer charged in "Rust" movie set shooting. Defense Attorney Jason Lamm weights in after an Arizona armorer was also charged with Alec Baldwin in the deadly movie set shooting in New Mexico. Happy Hour Spots: Pedal Haus. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. This brewery...
PHOENIX, AZ
sgbonline.com

C-A-L Ranch Stores To Merge With Coastal Farm & Home

C-A-L Ranch Stores, the farm and ranch retailer with 33 locations across Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, entered into a merger agreement with Coastal Farm & Home, a ranch and country lifestyle retailer with 21 locations in the Pacific Northwest. Nolan Capital, the majority partner of Coastal, will retain a...
UTAH STATE

