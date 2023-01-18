ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 35

Chevy Diesel
3d ago

How we fix this is send them back across the border. Wasn’t my issue to start with why should I end up trying to fix it !

Shelly Bradshaw
3d ago

That's because the youth today don't want to work....they want to steal from others.

Roberto
3d ago

Shelly, Has it ever occurred to any of you that it might well be a reflection of todays families of lost souls? Latchkey kids, living in a video world, availability to drugs and alcohol at an early age, no strict curfew. If they have a problem, who do they turn to? Their parents are often more screwed up then the kids are! Divorced parents, sometimes several stepfathers. May as well put a turnstile door on the house. And you want to blame it on not wanting to work and all they want to do it steal. I suppose for YOU to face those realities it would force you to at your community, even deeply at your own life. Face it, America’s screwed up, no place to go but down!

KTAR.com

Arizona Housing Fund issues first grants totaling $850K for creative projects

PHOENIX — The Arizona Housing Fund announced this week that four unique projects will receive grants totaling $850,000 to help address the state’s homelessness epidemic. The projects receiving the grants, which come after three years of private sector fundraising, include the development of shipping container micro-homes and hotel-to-apartment conversions.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

City of Tempe needs volunteer tutors for AARP Foundation Experience Corps

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a way to give back to the Valley? The City of Tempe is looking for volunteer tutors for its branch of the national AARP Foundation Experience Corps. This Tempe program is looking for volunteers to help boost literacy among under-serviced populations living...
TEMPE, AZ
ophthalmologytimes.com

Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities

The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gilbert charity supplies organizations hygiene kits for those in need

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Hygiene is something many of us take for granted, and East Valley non-profit Confidence Kits understands how important personal grooming and basic cleanliness can affect someone’s confidence. The charity supplies hygiene kits to East Valley organizations whose goals include helping those in need.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

City of Phoenix to extend the length of some yellow lights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Director of Street Transportation Department in Phoenix, Kini Knudson, says the city has “significant issues with roadway fatalities in past several years and is likely one of the worst large cities in fatalities.” AAA found 133 fatalities and 9,320 injuries reported in Phoenix from 2014 to 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Judge Denies the City of Phoenix’s Motion to Dismiss Residents’ Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment ‘The Zone’

A lawsuit filed last August challenging “the largest homeless encampment in Arizona” is going ahead after a judge denied the City of Phoenix’s motion to dismiss. Residents who live near “the Zone,” which has grown to over 1,500 people, allege that the city has failed or refused to enforce criminal, health, or quality of life statutes to improve the Zone.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M

PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona lawmakers considering dropping state food tax

RAW VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris explains reason for no border visit on Tonopah trip. Arizona's Family got an exclusive interview with VP Harris and asked why she didn't visit the border on her trip to Tonopah. Vice President Kamala Harris talks clean energy, border in exclusive interview. Updated: 4...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Forest Service to address wildfire crisis in AZ, western US

The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations

Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM...
PHOENIX, AZ

