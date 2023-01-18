How we fix this is send them back across the border. Wasn’t my issue to start with why should I end up trying to fix it !
That's because the youth today don't want to work....they want to steal from others.
Shelly, Has it ever occurred to any of you that it might well be a reflection of todays families of lost souls? Latchkey kids, living in a video world, availability to drugs and alcohol at an early age, no strict curfew. If they have a problem, who do they turn to? Their parents are often more screwed up then the kids are! Divorced parents, sometimes several stepfathers. May as well put a turnstile door on the house. And you want to blame it on not wanting to work and all they want to do it steal. I suppose for YOU to face those realities it would force you to at your community, even deeply at your own life. Face it, America’s screwed up, no place to go but down!
Comments / 35