Read full article on original website
Related
Dennis Quaid joins cast of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Western drama, "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," will feature a familiar face and place.
theplaylist.net
Matt Reeves To Direct A Limited Series About Buster Keaton For Warner Bros. Television, Rami Malek To Star As Silent Film Star
Rami Malek‘s Hollywood breakout came partly thanks to his role on “Mr. Robot,” which landed him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2016. Now Malek returns to TV for his first small-screen role since “Mr. Robot” ended. Deadline reports that Malek will play legendary silent film star Buster Keaton in a limited series from Warner Bros. Television.
theplaylist.net
2023 Oscar Nominations Predictions: ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Andrea Riseborough, Paul Mescal
After months of campaigning, the 95th Oscar nominations are here. And, in theory, with blockbusters such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (granted, a streaming blockbuster), and “Avatar: The Way of Water” in the mix for Best Picture nominations people should be excited. But are they? The online fanbase of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” certainly is, but is anyone else? Perhaps the nominations dropping will do the trick. Maybe.
theplaylist.net
‘Shotgun Wedding’ Review: J. Lo Wedding Action-Comedy Is An Interminable Slog
Action-comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” Jennifer Lopez’s latest star vehicle, comes almost exactly a year after her other recent wedding-set romance “Marry Me”. In both films, Lopez portrays women finding their true love a bit late in life, yet like a modern Doris Day, the characters she plays are implied to be nearly 15 years younger than she actually is. As if a woman in her fifties couldn’t have these very experiences – something explicitly proven wrong by the star’s own personal life. However troubling this curious ageist trend in her filmography of late is, it’s the least of this film’s problems.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past
Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. The sketch was aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was a drag performer when he lived in Brazil. Reporters caught up with him at New York’s La Guardia Airport, and he told them, “I was not a drag queen in Brazil. I was young and I had fun at a festival.” That non-denial denial was pretty much the theme of the SNL opener, set up as a segment...
theplaylist.net
‘The Starling Girl’ Review: Eliza Scanlen Shines in This Deeply Felt Coming-Of-Age Drama [Sundance]
Richard Pryor used to do a bit on the differences between Black and white churches – one that was often revised and revisited by his many imitators in the decades that followed. But one thing he got particularly right, beyond the lameness of the hymns and the restrained quality of the ministers, is the eerie quiet of white churches, the way that the fires of hell and the sins of man can be described in tones barely more threatening than a hot dish recipe. Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl” is set in and around such a church, a tightly-knit Christian fundamentalist community, and it reflects that unnerving modesty. This is a movie that barely speaks above a whisper, even when its characters are howling in pain inside.
theplaylist.net
‘Invincible’ Season Two Teaser: Amazon Prime Video’s Acclaimed Adult Animated Superhero Series Returns Late 2023
Back in Spring 2021, “Invincible” debuted on Amazon Prime Video to great fanfare and critical acclaim. In short, everyone loved the adult animated superhero series so much that Amazon renewed the show for two more seasons leading up to its finale. But since then, crickets on when “Invincible” would return.
What Dolly Parton Thinks of Billy Ray Cyrus’ Fiancée Firerose
Dolly Parton and Billy Ray Cyrus have been friends for years, and Parton is the godmother of Cyrus’ daughter Miley Cyrus. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Parton revealed what she thinks of Cyrus’ fiancée, Firerose. Dolly Parton thinks Billy Ray Cyrus’ fiancée is ‘sweet’ On Jan. 18, Us Weekly published a new interview …
theplaylist.net
‘birth/rebirth’ Review: Laura Moss’ “Frankenstein” Riff Is Alive, Thanks To Judy Reyes’ Stunning Performance [Sundance]
Working parents trudging through the muck of their personal lives and neverending responsibilities tend to make the same mistake: They forget about their children. Laura Moss’ debut film, “birth/rebirth,” forgets the child, too, but for her purposes, this is a feature and not a lapse. Around 40 of the movie’s 98 minutes go by with barely a moment’s thought given to the little girl at the center of Moss’ script, co-written with Brendan J. O’Brien; when enough’s enough, the girl sits bolt upright in bed like Kane rising prone from the mat startling one of her two caregivers and shifting “birth/rebirth” into a spookier mode.
theplaylist.net
‘Fancy Dance’ Review: Lily Gladstone Gives A Tremendous Performance In Indigenous Drama [Sundance]
With her breakout turn as a soulful queer rancher in Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” Lily Gladstone proved herself to be one of the most unique and affecting performers of the last decade. Although she has worked steadily since it’s ridiculous that it’s taken this long for another role that really allows her tremendous talent to shine.
theplaylist.net
‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Trailer: Peacock’s Modern Dramatic Take On ‘The Fresh Prince’ Returns On February 23
Of Peacock‘s several reimaginings of old TV series, few hold the intrigue of “Bel-Air,” a contemporary revamp of the ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.” Some critics didn’t take to the show replacing the original’s comedic tone with more serious realism. But others saw the new take on an old favorite as a refreshing homage that could chart new territory.
theplaylist.net
Jason Momoa Says He’ll “Always Be Aquaman,” Hints At Additional DC Universe Roles
Whatever the future holds for the DC Universe, it was hard to imagine that future without Jason Momoa. Even acknowledging the stops and starts of the Warner Bros. cinematic universe, the Hawaiian actor has emerged as both a critical and fan favorite, infusing his Arthur Curry with a comedic himbo energy that has helped offset the self-serious nature of the crossover films. But with the recent ascension of James Gunn and Peter Safran, it seemed anything and everything was on the table — including the future of Momoa’s involvement.
theplaylist.net
‘Divinity’ Teaser: Steven Soderbergh Backs Another Trippy Eddie Alcazar Feature, Which Debuts At Sundance Tomorrow
As the Sundance Film Festival gets underway this weekend, the line-up boasts several films with plenty of intrigue for critics and audiences alike. But Eddie Alcazar‘s sci-fi thriller “Divinity” may rank higher than most in that regard, not just due to its delirious premise. Sundance hero Steven Soderbergh executive produces the film, after producing Alcazar’s 2018 feature debut “Perfect.”
theplaylist.net
Jason Segel Wrote a Live-Action ‘Space Ghost’ Film
Twenty years ago, it was obvious that Judd Apatow‘s “Freaks and Geeks” would be a launching point for countless careers in comedy. But the last decade has proven that this was a group of actors who would only get more interesting with age. Case in point: Jason Segel, whose work in television on projects like “Dispatches From Elsewhere” and now “Shrinking” track a signifcant evolution in his work as an artist. And so it is both a little surprising and not-at-all surprising that Segel’s most recent project is an adaptation of “Space Ghost,” a character whose evolution almost mirrors that of the actor himself.
theplaylist.net
Channing Tatum Reveals He Rejected The Script For His First ‘G.I. Joe’ Movie Seven Times & Begged To Get Killed Off Early In the 2013 Sequel
Moviegoers around the world rejoice because next month, a Steven Soderbergh film hits the big screen for the first time since 2018 with “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” And “Last Dance” also sees Channing Tatum return to arguably his most popular role, Florida-based stripper “Magic” Mike Lane. In short, it’s a good time to be a Tatum fan, a Soderbergh fan, or a movie fan in general.
theplaylist.net
‘The Chain’: Emma Stone Reportedly To Star In Edgar Wright’s Upcoming Kidnapping Thriller (Updated)
A source with direct knowledge of this project says this story’s details are incorrect. It’s unclear which parts and if the entire story is false. The original story is below. 2021’s “Last Night In Soho” marked the first film in Edgar Wright‘s filmography that critics and audiences alike...
theplaylist.net
2023 BAFTA Nominations: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Lead The Pack
All the major critics groups have had their say. All the American guilds have had their say (except the WGA, which, whatever). And now, finally, before AMPAS drops the hammer on Tuesday morning, the British Academy of Film and Television Art has jumped into the mix with the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations. And, as expected, it didn’t hurt to be either Britsh or Irish when it came to this year’s major categories.
theplaylist.net
‘M3GAN 2.0’: Universal Sets January 2025 Release Date For Sequel To Their Killer Doll Film
Is the critical acclaim for “M3GAN” overblown? Maybe, but its box office numbers don’t lie. After pulling in $92 million globally off a $12 million budget, a sequel to the killer doll horror-comedy was inevitable. Now Deadline confirms it’s happening: Universal has January 17, 2025, set as their release date for “M3GAN 2.0.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Pod Generation’ Review; Emilia Clarke & Chiwitel Ejiofor Are Having A Baby In This Thoughtful But Flat Comedy/Drama [Sundance]
“We can’t live in the past!” Rachel (Emilia Clarke) tells her husband Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor). “Things are evolving!” She should know; she spends her days creating AI companions and coordinating automation (her latest big triumph appears to be a combination of virtual assistant, friend, and mood ring). But Alvy, as she puts it, “studies plants… and plant-like things,” taking horticulture students out to fig trees and saying things like, “The texture is completely different when it’s fresh from the tree.”
Comments / 0