fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
cw34.com
Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
wflx.com
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
cw34.com
Drunk driver crashes into police car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a drunk driver crashed into a cop car stopped at a red light. The crash happened...
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
cw34.com
'Don't be shy, talk;' Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old girl in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Boynton Beach Police said the incident happened on Jan. 19. The child attends South Tech Preparatory Academy. According to police, Rasheed Curtis, 18, gave the...
cbs12.com
Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff: High Speed likely cause of late night crash Dixie Highway and Savannah Road
Martin Sheriff: High Speed likely cause of late night crash Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -The Martin County Sheriff has reported that “High Speed” is the likely cause of a late night crash at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. Four people were seriously injured...
WPBF News 25
Friends, family gather to remember young mother killed during mass shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — About 100 people gathered at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce Friday night to remember a woman killed during a mass shooting at the park Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Nikkitia Bryant was standing at a food truck with her 9-year-old daughter when she was shot. Seven other...
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
WPBF News 25
'I am traumatized': Man hit by 4 bullets undergoes multiple rounds of surgery after mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A victim who was hit by four bullets while he was with family and friends during the mass shooting in Fort Pierce is sharing his story of recovery. The man, who was released from the hospital Wednesday night, said three of the bullets hit his left leg, and the fourth grazed his right leg.
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
cw34.com
Woman left methadone clinic before fatal hit-and-run: PBSO
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Lake Worth Beach had left a methadone clinic minutes before the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Celeste Bokstrom on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
wflx.com
PBSO: Man, woman dead in double shooting/homicide at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night. Teri Barbera, a PBSO spokesman, told PBSO one of the deaths is probably a suicide but further investigation is needed. Shortly after 5 p.m., deputies responded the shooting...
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
cw34.com
Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
MURDER SUICIDE WELLINGTON? Police Investigating Two Dead From Gunshots
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:34 p.m. ET: According to police, the suspect’s name is Stephen Smith, DOB: 7/19/1977. The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were found dead in a house in Wellington early Friday evening and now police are […]
tiremeetsroad.com
Florida man dozes off going through this Stuart, FL intersection, drives into opposing traffic, cracks his windshield with his head
No airbag, no seatbelt, and no insurance. This Florida man is thanking his luck stars as, despite arguably being the worst driver on the road, he managed to escape falling asleep with what amounted to a mild concussion. Redditor /u/Nelsva submitted dashcam footage to /r/IdiotsInCars from an accident earlier last...
Toddler's death leads to prison sentence for Palm Springs-area man
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a 25-year-old Palm Springs-area man to 10 years in prison in the October 2020 death of a 22-month-old boy. Ernest Jenkins pleaded to one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child during a hearing Jan. 18 before Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd. Prosecutors dropped a second charge of child abuse.
