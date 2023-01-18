Read full article on original website
Barron County Spring Citizen Law Enforcement Academy Dates Announced
BARRON COUNTY -- The Barron County Sheriff's Office has announced the spring dates and times for their Citizen Law Enforcement Academy for citizens, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. The Citizen Law Enforcement Academy is a program designed to give citizens insight into...
Virtual Zebra Mussel Forum
BALSAM LAKE, WI -- The Polk County Land & Water Resources Department (LWRD) is announcing a free Zebra Mussel Forum which will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams, from 9 am to 3 pm on Thursday, February 2nd. The forum is intended for lake residents, lake organization members, business owners, and citizens of Northwest Wisconsin.
Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jan. 19, 2023
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. Polk County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Sawyer County Burglary Investigation Results In Felony Convictions For Hayward Man
SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Trevor Wilson, of Hayward, WI, one of four men that were arrested and later charged criminally in Sawyer County Circuit Court following an investigation into multiple burglaries and thefts that had occurred in the Hayward, WI area. Michael Denasha, Chad Headley, Reid Warner, and Cody Potack were also charged criminally, and Potack was sentenced in June 2022 on his conviction of burglary.
Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash
TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
The Laker Weekly News - Jan. 20, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
Sheriff: Father, son arrested during attempted burglary in Chisago County
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A father and son have been arrested after they were caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, officials say.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a man in Nessel Township, who said motion sensor cameras captured a picture of a person walking on his property. He owned a barn and a canopy tent, where he stored some of his belongings.Deputies arrived at the address to find a car at the end of a long driveway with a person inside, who said he was waiting for his father to come back with a can of gas, as they'd run out.The sheriff's office says deputies saw foot tracks leading up and down the driveway and into the barn. There was property stacked up, waiting to be removed, officials say.Deputies found the father hiding in the snow after 30 minutes. The father and son were eventually taken into custody and are both on probation for previous crimes."Take your kid to work day is on April 27 this year," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. "Take your kid to crime day doesn't exist."
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
John Robey of Elmwood dies after being struck by haybales
ROCK ELM TOWNSHIP, WI – On Saturday January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject that was struck and injured by falling haybales on Cty Tk S near 530th Avenue, in Rock Elm Township. It was determined a 1998...
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
DOC: Inmate attacks correctional sergeant inside Oak Park Heights prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections say a male inmate attacked a female correctional sergeant Sunday night at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.Officials say the sergeant suffered "injuries to her face" in the assault, which occurred inside a cell. She was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.RELATED: Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Oak Park Heights prisonAfter the attack, the inmate was brought to the prison's Administrative Control Unit, which is reserved for the most violent offenders."This was a cowardly act of violence against the Sergeant, and we support her as she recovers from her injuries," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "This assault is yet another example of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of our state."Officials say felony charges will likely be filed against the inmate.
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
