You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Avian Influenza is spreading rapidly across the country in both wild and domestic birds, including right here in Montana.
Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Sometimes you want to get away from people, work, and the constant information overload that happens every day. Occasionally you want to enjoy what's around you and have some peace. This cabin could help. Montana is where you can get away from everyone and spend quality time in the wilderness....
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
Montana is well known for hunting, fishing and beautiful scenery, but I'd say the Treasure State is underrated as a place for skiing and snowboarding. Some people have the misperception that Montana is all flat— odd, considering that Montana shares several letters with the word "mountain," you'd think that would be enough to tip them off. Here's a list of ski resorts in Montana, listed by county:
The Dutton family ranch is a cash cow. And there's a fascinating new reveal on just how impactful it's been in Montana. The University of Montana's UM News Service just released a report on Paramount Network's TV series "Yellowstone", its resulting influx of tourists to Montana, and the amount of spending related to the show's epic success. When the UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director offers his observations, you know you're probably talking about some eye-popping figures.
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
Here's a suggestion if you happen to be an out-of stater, don't tell a Montanan how much you like the show Yellowstone. We're a bit sensitive about the show because it makes you people want to move here and raise the cost of housing. Much to our chagrin it's hugely popular, but it doesn't take a lot to go wrong to ruin a series. With that in mind, here are some casting suggestions for Yellowstone:
To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
Montana is full of places to explore. Wherever you find yourself in Montana, chances are you are not far from an adventure. Even though Montana is such a large state, just about everywhere you turn you can find a good day-trip adventure. There are some nearby natural hot springs locations...
A runner-up finish barely scratches the surface of what this farm dog means to its owner. According to Montana's Northern Ag News, Fez, a Border Collie/Australian Shepherd, was named runner-up/western region in the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year Contest, put on by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Farm Bureau says that, "The contest celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers as they sustainably produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Rounding up livestock and chasing off predators are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs."
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Every coyote hunter that I've ever talked to has always taken the time to explain how they are the best of the caller of coyotes that god ever put on this earth. And the weekend of February 17-19 it's gonna be a bad weekend to be a coyote. So we...
The stereotype of what Montanans drink is beer and whiskey, but in my experience out and about, vodka is popular here too. Wikipedia reads that vodka originated in Poland, Russia and Sweden— cold places. If you haven't noticed, it gets pretty cold here too. And I'll admit I've used vodka to warm up nearly as often as I've worn a jacket, not really but roll with me. What I'm saying is, even though vodka isn't a traditional Montana drink, it still fits with our state's aesthetic, particularly when it's mixed in a cocktail with local flavors. Here's some vodka cocktail ideas for when you're feeling Treasure State pride:
