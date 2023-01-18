Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Prosecution rests, Defense begins arguments in Alexander Jackson murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony continues Friday in the murder trial of Alexander Jackson, accused of killing his sister and parents in their Cedar Rapids home. Scroll down to see the live video of court proceedings - warning, some testimony and images may include graphic details that some may find disturbing. Morning testimony can be found at the bottom of this page.
KCRG.com
Alexander Jackson continuously denies killing family in long interview with police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A lengthy video shown in court Thursday detailed Alexander Jackson’s interview with police the day he’s accused of killing his family. Prosecutors say Jackson shot his mom, dad, and sister inside their Cedar Rapids home in June of 2021. He faces three counts of First Degree Murder.
KCRG.com
State rests case, defense calls first witnesses in trial of Alexander Jackson
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Prosecutors wrapped up their case Friday in the trial of Alexander Jackson. Their final witness was an investigator who interviewed Jackson the day he’s accused of killing his family. Investigator Matt Denlinger testified that Jackson didn’t have other nearby family members with the death of...
KCJJ
Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case
A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
KCJJ
IC Police arrest man claiming to be God while wielding windshield wiper
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say claimed to be God while he wielded a windshield wiper. According to arrest records, officers were called to an address on Wade Street at 2:30pm on October 4th for a subject who was trying to gain access to buildings while “talking crazy”. Arriving officers say they found the suspect…39-year-old Warren McDuffie of Amhurst Street…standing outside a residence on Towncrest Lane. According to police, McDuffie claimed the property was his, and that he was God.
Daily Iowan
Jackson Trial: UI student denies killing family in questioning
Former University of Iowa business student Alexander Jackson denied he killed his parents and sister to investigators multiple times in a video presented during testimony in the Linn County Courtroom Thursday. “I didn’t do it. I would never hurt my family. They are important to me. I love them,” Alexander...
WQAD
Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder
MONTICELLO, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke out a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday. Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O'Brine was found dead, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said in a statement.
Radio Iowa
Trial of Cedar Rapids man charged with murdering family enters 4th day
The murder trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his father, mother and sister continues today. Twenty-year-old Alexander Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 killings at the family home. In testimony streamed by KCRG TV, former Cedar Rapids crime scene investigator Brandon Boesenberg was...
KCJJ
Three teens charged after fight resulting in injuries at IC theater
Three teens have been charged after a reported assault earlier this month that left one participant injured. Iowa City Police were called to a fight at the Sycamore Theaters just after 11:45am on January 12th. A 16-year-old boy reportedly poured a cup of soda on another 16-year-old boy who the first boy thought had been harassing him. The second boy and a 15-year-old girl allegedly responded by punching the other boy multiple times, leading to a chipped tooth, bleeding from the nose and mouth and bruising on both cheeks.
KCJJ
Several teens, adults arrested for firing gun into occupied vehicle in Tiffin
Several area teens and adults have been arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident when they allegedly fired a gun into an occupied vehicle in Tiffin. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, the group gathered with the purpose of traveling to assault an unnamed juvenile and several others associated with that juvenile. The group reportedly located the individuals they intended to assault, chased them in a vehicle down Highway 6 West in Tiffin, and a 17-year-old with the group allegedly shot at the occupied vehicle at least six times. Multiple bullets struck the car, but none of the occupants were injured.
KCRG.com
Trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family resumes on day four
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony resumes Thursday as the trial for the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family enters its fourth day. Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his family inside their home in June 2021. Jackson is...
cbs2iowa.com
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in death of a woman
The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats. Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died after being shot on the set of the film "Rust." Video...
KCJJ
Sentencing set for IC man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire with her and 4 others inside
Sentencing has been set for an Iowa City man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire. Trial for 34-year-old Ishmael Carter of Davis Street began on Tuesday. On Friday, Judge Valeria Clay set a sentencing date for April 14th. Online records do not indicate if setting a sentencing...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
KCRG.com
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street. A masked and armed intruder, later to be identified as Pattrick O’Brine, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window. A resident of the home was there with their 10-year-old son at the time. After seeing the armed intruder, the resident discharged their firearm three times, hitting O’Brine twice. O’Brine died at the scene.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Sending Explicit Video
A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation after being accused of harassing a girl by sending an explicit video of her. 18 year old Anthony Hunt was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that Hunt shared of video of himself engaged in a sexual act with a girl younger than 18 last spring. Authorities found the video on Hunt’s cellphone after executing a search warrant.
KCJJ
Transient accused of fighting with police after defecating on downtown IC sidewalk, threatening workers who were cleaning it up
A transient has been arrested for allegedly fighting with police after he reportedly defecated on a downtown Iowa City sidewalk. Iowa City Police received a report just before 10am Tuesday of a homeless subject threatening staff members from the Iowa City Public Library who were cleaning up the man’s feces from the sidewalk outside. Arriving officers say they gave 35-year-old Jonathan Mitchell 30 minutes to gather his things and leave the property after library staff requested a trespass warning. Officers were called back to the scene a half-hour later when Mitchell refused to leave. Police say Mitchell then slowly began packing his things, culminating with him throwing a glass bottle into the street.
KCJJ
Iowa City man with multiple theft convictions accused of stealing cargo bag
An Iowa City man who has multiple theft convictions and was charged Sunday after chasing a man while brandishing toy firearms was arrested again Tuesday after allegedly stealing a bike cargo bag. Police say that 30-year-old Willie Collins of South Johnson Street took possession of the bag, attached to a...
cbs2iowa.com
Investigator: rifle in Jackson home used in murders, Alex Jackson's prints found on gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — An investigator that helped lead the four-day processing of the scene at the Jackson family home says the rifle found next to one of the bodies is the murder weapon - and that prints from Alex Jackson were found on the gun.
