Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Prosecution rests, Defense begins arguments in Alexander Jackson murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony continues Friday in the murder trial of Alexander Jackson, accused of killing his sister and parents in their Cedar Rapids home. Scroll down to see the live video of court proceedings - warning, some testimony and images may include graphic details that some may find disturbing. Morning testimony can be found at the bottom of this page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case

A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
TIFFIN, IA
KCJJ

IC Police arrest man claiming to be God while wielding windshield wiper

Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say claimed to be God while he wielded a windshield wiper. According to arrest records, officers were called to an address on Wade Street at 2:30pm on October 4th for a subject who was trying to gain access to buildings while “talking crazy”. Arriving officers say they found the suspect…39-year-old Warren McDuffie of Amhurst Street…standing outside a residence on Towncrest Lane. According to police, McDuffie claimed the property was his, and that he was God.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Jackson Trial: UI student denies killing family in questioning

Former University of Iowa business student Alexander Jackson denied he killed his parents and sister to investigators multiple times in a video presented during testimony in the Linn County Courtroom Thursday. “I didn’t do it. I would never hurt my family. They are important to me. I love them,” Alexander...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder

MONTICELLO, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke out a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday. Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O'Brine was found dead, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said in a statement.
MONTICELLO, IA
Radio Iowa

Trial of Cedar Rapids man charged with murdering family enters 4th day

The murder trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his father, mother and sister continues today. Twenty-year-old Alexander Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 killings at the family home. In testimony streamed by KCRG TV, former Cedar Rapids crime scene investigator Brandon Boesenberg was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Three teens charged after fight resulting in injuries at IC theater

Three teens have been charged after a reported assault earlier this month that left one participant injured. Iowa City Police were called to a fight at the Sycamore Theaters just after 11:45am on January 12th. A 16-year-old boy reportedly poured a cup of soda on another 16-year-old boy who the first boy thought had been harassing him. The second boy and a 15-year-old girl allegedly responded by punching the other boy multiple times, leading to a chipped tooth, bleeding from the nose and mouth and bruising on both cheeks.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Several teens, adults arrested for firing gun into occupied vehicle in Tiffin

Several area teens and adults have been arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident when they allegedly fired a gun into an occupied vehicle in Tiffin. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, the group gathered with the purpose of traveling to assault an unnamed juvenile and several others associated with that juvenile. The group reportedly located the individuals they intended to assault, chased them in a vehicle down Highway 6 West in Tiffin, and a 17-year-old with the group allegedly shot at the occupied vehicle at least six times. Multiple bullets struck the car, but none of the occupants were injured.
TIFFIN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
TIFFIN, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man charged in death of a woman

The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats. Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died after being shot on the set of the film "Rust." Video...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street. A masked and armed intruder, later to be identified as Pattrick O’Brine, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window. A resident of the home was there with their 10-year-old son at the time. After seeing the armed intruder, the resident discharged their firearm three times, hitting O’Brine twice. O’Brine died at the scene.
MONTICELLO, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced For Sending Explicit Video

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation after being accused of harassing a girl by sending an explicit video of her. 18 year old Anthony Hunt was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that Hunt shared of video of himself engaged in a sexual act with a girl younger than 18 last spring. Authorities found the video on Hunt’s cellphone after executing a search warrant.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Transient accused of fighting with police after defecating on downtown IC sidewalk, threatening workers who were cleaning it up

A transient has been arrested for allegedly fighting with police after he reportedly defecated on a downtown Iowa City sidewalk. Iowa City Police received a report just before 10am Tuesday of a homeless subject threatening staff members from the Iowa City Public Library who were cleaning up the man’s feces from the sidewalk outside. Arriving officers say they gave 35-year-old Jonathan Mitchell 30 minutes to gather his things and leave the property after library staff requested a trespass warning. Officers were called back to the scene a half-hour later when Mitchell refused to leave. Police say Mitchell then slowly began packing his things, culminating with him throwing a glass bottle into the street.
IOWA CITY, IA

