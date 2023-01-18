Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
AZFamily
Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.
AZFamily
DPS investigates deadly rollover crash on NB I-17 in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A deadly rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Jefferson Street early Friday morning. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with The Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was on his way to work when a driver of a car clipped his truck and rolled after the impact. The female driver, in her early 20s, was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger, also in her 20s, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, police looking for suspect
AZFamily
Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
AZFamily
Injured bobcat caught by trappers in Buckeye
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closure in Phoenix among restrictions on Valley roadways
PHOENIX — Multiple freeway restrictions, including a closure in north Phoenix and at Sky Harbor Airport, are set to occur this weekend. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. At least one person is hurt, but their condition is unknown, investigators said. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview...
KTAR.com
Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner
PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by a car in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. He’s since been identified as 38-year-old Barry Casias. Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened near 27th Street and Thomas Road where a man was found lying in the middle of the road. Casias was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly rollover crash shuts down I-17 in Phoenix
A deadly rollover crash has shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after fight at party leads to shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was shot at a party in Phoenix on Friday night. Investigators were called out to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily
Police searching for driver after deadly hit and run in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in south Phoenix. Now police are searching for the driver who sped away after the collision. Police and fire crews were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. That man, since identified as 58-year-old Andrew Joaquin Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being found severely injured in Mesa Goodwill parking lot, suspect wanted
MESA, Ariz. - A severely injured man was found in the parking lot of a Mesa Goodwill earlier this week, and police are asking for the public's help in solving his murder. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was not breathing when officers found him at a location near Gilbert Road and University Drive just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson
PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
AZFamily
ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
fox10phoenix.com
Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call. One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in...
AZFamily
Man in custody after shooting in Chandler
