PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A deadly rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Jefferson Street early Friday morning. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with The Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was on his way to work when a driver of a car clipped his truck and rolled after the impact. The female driver, in her early 20s, was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger, also in her 20s, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO