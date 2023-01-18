ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington for...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Report: Jacksonville among cities people moving to most in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It seems that North Carolina is looking mighty appealing. In a recent report from the website MoveBuddha, it looks like more and more people are looking to migrate to some southern states to take it easy. A few stats that are eye-catching is that southern cities have higher inflow rates than […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM sets new passenger number record in 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport was more popular than ever in 2022. ILM exceeded pre-pandemic passenger numbers last year and set a new passenger record for the year, serving 1,086,245 travelers. “We’re thrilled passengers chose to fly ILM, resulting in a record year,” airport director Jeff...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends. April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats. Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Months-long road construction finally complete along North Front Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are putting the finishing touches on a lengthy road construction project in downtown Wilmington. Months after completing work along the 200 block of North Front Street, work along the 300 block has been finished. The road between Walnut and Grace streets is now open...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island's paid parking plan irks residents

While the concept found a handful of supporters, the majority of residents and property owners who addressed the idea of paid beach parking were unhappy with Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement a system, effective April 1. Council Members Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin, John Bach and Sheila Bell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy