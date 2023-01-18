Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
WECT
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington for...
foxwilmington.com
Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
Report: Jacksonville among cities people moving to most in 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It seems that North Carolina is looking mighty appealing. In a recent report from the website MoveBuddha, it looks like more and more people are looking to migrate to some southern states to take it easy. A few stats that are eye-catching is that southern cities have higher inflow rates than […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
YAHOO!
Could the 3rd time be the charm for a Southport specialty tax? Here are 6 things to know.
If Southport leaders get their way, those who dine at city restaurants may be paying a bit more tax. The board of aldermen recently approved a resolution to request the state legislature support a prepared meals tax in the city. Here’s what you need to know. Why consider a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM sets new passenger number record in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport was more popular than ever in 2022. ILM exceeded pre-pandemic passenger numbers last year and set a new passenger record for the year, serving 1,086,245 travelers. “We’re thrilled passengers chose to fly ILM, resulting in a record year,” airport director Jeff...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends. April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats. Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her...
WECT
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Months-long road construction finally complete along North Front Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are putting the finishing touches on a lengthy road construction project in downtown Wilmington. Months after completing work along the 200 block of North Front Street, work along the 300 block has been finished. The road between Walnut and Grace streets is now open...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Fire Department teaches fire safety, extinguisher use at Senior Seminar
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Several senior citizens in Oak Island are better prepared for a fire thanks to a recent seminar. The Oak Island Fire Department held a presentation on fire safety and prevention on Wednesday at the 2023 Senior Seminar Series at the Oak Island Senior Center and Gift Shop.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island's paid parking plan irks residents
While the concept found a handful of supporters, the majority of residents and property owners who addressed the idea of paid beach parking were unhappy with Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement a system, effective April 1. Council Members Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin, John Bach and Sheila Bell...
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
Comments / 0