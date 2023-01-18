Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
People suffering from depression have lower connectivity in brain regions linked to reward processing, study finds
A new neuroimaging study found reduced activation of several regions of the brain that process rewards during a task in which depressed participants expected to be rewarded. These regions include ventral striatum, anterior cingulate cortex/medial prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate gyrus, angular/middle orbital gyrus, left insula, superior/middle frontal gyrus and precuneus/superior occipital gyrus/cerebellum. The study was published in NeuroImage: Clinical.
msn.com
5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Hospice Nurse Explains Odd End-of-Life Occurrences and Why There's No Cause for Concern
These experiences might seem eerie, but they're very common.
Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug
A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
Linking cardiac arrest and COVID-19 vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Shortly after news broke that 54-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley had died of cardiac arrest, some people were once...
Chris Whitty warns thousands of middle-aged people are dying of heart conditions that went untreated
This year there has been a higher number of deaths than normal from preventable conditions as many have been unable to get statins or pills for blood pressure in lockdowns.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Comments / 0