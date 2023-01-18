Read full article on original website
Is This Ashley Olsen's Wedding Ring? Star Steps Out Wearing Gold Band After Marrying Louis Eisner
Ashley Olsen certainly knows how to ring in the new year. The fashion designer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night wearing what appears to be her wedding ring — a classic gold band — marking the first time she's been publicly spotted wearing it since secretly marrying Louis Eisner in December.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere
The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night. On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits. The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
How Does That '90s Show Explain Danny Masterson's Absence? What to Know
The actor will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde after being charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 The cast of That '70s Show is reuniting for a new spin-off series titled That '90s Show, but one major character won't be featured. After being charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, Danny Masterson will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde on the new Netflix series. The actor pleaded not guilty to...
Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'
"We're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]," Kristin Chenoweth explained of her wedding plans with fiancé Josh Bryant after postponing their nuptials in July Kristin Chenoweth is deep into her delayed journey to the altar. The Emmy Award winner, 54, joked that she's "still" engaged to fiancé Josh Bryant on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials, which were postponed in July. "We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and...
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two! The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday. Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." According to a source, the name means "Lion of God." "I love you Aire Webster," grandmomager Kris Jenner wrote in the comments. RELATED: Kylie Jenner Announces...
See the Moment a Mom of Six Welcomes Baby No. 7 Over a Toilet — and Discovers It's Her First Girl!
Ariel and Michael Tyson's seventh baby made a very unique entrance into the world and changed their family dynamic forever Ariel Tyson and her husband Michael are no strangers to having kids. With six boys between the ages of 11 and 2, the family was excited to welcome their seventh baby in late 2021. After six labor and delivery experiences, Ariel felt like she had a pretty good grasp on what to do and when — but fate had other plans when welcoming baby No. 7. Sharing moments...
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Out 3 Major Looks in 1 Day for 'Shotgun Wedding' Promo — and Serves Up Bridal Vibes
Lopez has been on a style hot streak of bridal-like looks while promoting her new movie For the premiere night of Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez totally stayed on theme. The singer and actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before heading over to her movie's premiere and finally the afterparty. For all three events, Lopez nailed a bridal theme, because of course! For Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez, 53, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel wearing a delicate yet flirty Giambattista Valli dress with a crisscross ruffled neckline and...
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors. The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together. For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow...
The Wiggles' Latest Breakout Star John Pearce Becomes an Instant Thirsty Mom Fave: 'Yass Zaddy'
The handsome former Australia's Got Talent winner has sparked renewed attention for the Aussie kids' act with viewers cheekily asking, "Where can I watch the wiggles? I mean where can my kids watch?" The Wiggles has a new breakout star — and he might just be more popular with some parents than with the show's intended demographic. John Pearce, a Filipino-Australian dancer and member of the music group Justice Crew, joined The Wiggles in 2021 as the beloved children's act welcomed four new members when it expanded for...
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen After Welcoming Daughter Esti
Teigen, who gave birth on Jan. 13, whipped up lobster imperial Chrissy Teigen's new daughter Esti is in for a lifetime of delicious food. The cookbook author and husband, John Legend, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine Stephens on Jan. 13, and just seven days later, Teigen was already whipping up masterpieces in the kitchen. Teigen shared a series of Instagram stories on Thursday evening showing her latest recipe: lobster imperial, which is lobster tails stuffed with a mixture of crab, cheese and breadcrumbs. In the first video, the 37-year-old entrepreneur...
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Daughter Sophia on Her 23rd Birthday: 'Admire You'
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are proud of the woman daughter Sophia has grown into as she turns 23 Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky couldn't be more proud of their daughter on her special day. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, and her Buying Beverly Hills husband, 52, each took a moment to celebrate daughter Sophia Kylie on her 23rd birthday, sharing a photo carousel with pictures of Sophia throughout the years on Instagram Thursday. "Happy birthday @sophiakylieee you are the funniest, strongest, smartest, most beautiful woman, " the proud mom...
Martha Stewart Says Her Celebrity Crush Brad Pitt is 'Aging Beautifully': 'He Looks So Great'
Martha Stewart previously opened up about her crush on Brad Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022 Martha Stewart isn't afraid to talk about her celebrity crush! The entrepreneur, 81, already revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022 that she has eyes for Brad Pitt. And when she spoke with Entertainment Tonight at her Las Vegas restaurant this week for a game of "Sip and Spill," she explained why. "I was asked this question last week. It...
Tom Hanks Dishes All About the 'Tom Cruise Cake' That Cruise Famously Sends During the Holidays
“This cake is so great you can really only have it once a year,” Tom Hanks reveals of the holiday gift from Tom Cruise Tom Hanks wants to go out with a piece of the "Tom Cruise cake" in his belly. On Thursday's episode of Mythical Kitchen's newest YouTube series Last Meals, Hanks raved about the coconut cake that his friend Tom Cruise famously sends to him — and many other A-listers — every year for the holidays. The actor sat down with chef and host Josh Scherer to talk about his...
Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion
The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear Nia Long is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday. "Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures. In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on...
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have welcomed another baby boy, joining sons Ames Alexander, 2½, and Asher James, 5 Shay Mooney is officially a father of three! The country star, 30, and wife Hannah, 31, have welcomed their third baby boy, the couple announced Friday. Son Abram Shay Mooney was born on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Grammy winner announced on Instagram along with a video of him singing to the newborn. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it ❤️," the new father of three wrote. Sharing the same video on her own account,...
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos!
The British stars stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear runway show in their best high-fashion fits Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior. On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz. The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks....
Teresa Giudice Rewears Her Huge Wedding Hair to Surprise Kelly Ripa: 'You Did Me Proud'
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a surprise cameo on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday to celebrate Ripa's 2022 Halloween costume when the TV host dressed as Giudice on her wedding day Teresa Giudice brought back her bridal look to make a surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday. In a mock "Viewers' Choice Awards" ceremony on the ABC daytime talk show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest handed out the honor for "Best Halloween Performance," including nominations for Ryan Seacrest...
Tarek El Moussa Shares 'Proud Dad Moment' at 'Competitive' Daughter Taylor's First Volleyball Game
Tarek El Moussa posed with pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa and his 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, at her first volleyball game Tarek El Moussa is sharing special moments with his oldest as he awaits to become a dad for the third time. The HGTV star and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa were there to cheer on his 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, in her first middle school volleyball game. "Tay's first volleyball game in 6th grade!!! We couldn't be more proud of her and how hard working and competitive she...
