Effective: 2023-01-21 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog could lead to icy roadways.

2 HOURS AGO