Effective: 2023-01-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Roberts, Day, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog could lead to icy roadways.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO