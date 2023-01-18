Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
THURSDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL: YME stings Falcon girls
The Red Rock Central girls basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t bounce back Thursday night, dropping a 62-44 decision to Yellow Medicine East in Lamberton. YME held the Falcons to 25% shooting from the field for the game. The Sting were aided by hot outside shooting, as YME drained 10 three-pointers in the game.
Jackson County Pilot
Five inducted into Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame
The Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted two outstanding wrestlers and a trio of supporters this past Friday, just before the Jackson County Central Huskies beat Adrian. Enshrined were ...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom changes date for Prom
An e-mail was sent to Windom school parents Thursday, stating that the district was changing the date of the annual Prom from April 29 to May 6. High School Principal Bryan Joyce noted that the Minnesota State High School League changed the date of the state speech meet, which now will be held on April 29, rather than on April 22, as originally scheduled.
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
KEYC
Mankato home damaged by fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato home was damaged by fire this morning. Firefighters were called to the fire at 333 James Ave. at 6:15 a.m. for a basement fire. The lone occupant was able to exit the home safely after being alerted by smoke detectors. No one was injured.
KEYC
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday
A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
kduz.com
Teen Injured in Sibley Co Crash
A Winthrop teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says 17-year-old Catherine Stoll was taken to New Ulm Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says she was driving eastbound on Highway 19 when the vehicle left the roadway and...
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
DNR to hold meeting on habitat improvement for Boot Lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Windom office is hosting a public meeting to gather input on potential habitat and water improvement plans for Boot Lake in Jackson County. The meeting will be held Tuesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the DNR Windom Office, located at 175 County Road 26...
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
KEYC
More than 100 cars towed during recent snow emergency
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato says more than one-hundred people were towed during the most recent snow emergency. Mankato Public Safety says between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 Friday morning, 114 vehicles were towed with 196 citations issued for parking violations. During snow emergencies in Mankato, no...
Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
knuj.net
NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man indicted for alleged grain conspiracy
According to a recent online DTN story, Adam Clifford Olson of Windom is the second man to be indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in an alleged grain-related conspiracy involving non-GMO corn and soybeans sold as organic. The indictment, which was filed in U.S. District Court on...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
New council members take oath of office
Four Windom City Council members took the oath of office recently at the start of the year’s first regular meeting. Among those taking the oath were, Dennis Esplan, Jenny Quade, James Nelson and Scott Benson. For more details on this story, see the Jan. 18 edition of the Citizen.
