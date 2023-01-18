ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX8 News

Man shot, killed in Popeyes drive-thru in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night. At around 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts. 32. of Winston-Salem, dead […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two GPD officers arrested; fired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 men facing charges after stealing catalytic converters

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters in Archdale. Tyrell Person of Henderson and Dezman Russell of Durham were arrested Sunday. Archdale police arrived at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m. to find Person and Russell wearing...
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Community holds vigil for man killed in Winston-Salem bar shooting

Kane Bowen's friends and family heartbroken after hearing the news. they're remembering all the happiness the 30-year-old brought to people's lives with his music and creativity. “If he was having a good day he was down in his basement with his mixer playing music, if he was having a great...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
abc45.com

Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed at Winston-Salem bar; 1 arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular downtown bar. It happened Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at Burke Street Pub, near Burke and West First streets. Police confirm one man is dead and a woman suffered a minor injury after being grazed by a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One dead in shooting at Winston-Salem pub

“I wouldn't expect a shooting to happen here,” said neighbor Revyn Reymind. Patrons describing the Burke Street Pub as a cozy spot where friends like to gather, but early this morning the scene was nothing but chaotic. Officers say early this morning, William Drake shot into the pub from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

8 people displaced after overnight Winston-Salem house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eight people are displaced after an early morning fire in Winston-Salem. It happened Friday morning and crews reported being on scene around 3:45 a.m. The fire happened at a home on the 2600 block of Reid Street, near Interstate 40 and Thomasville Road. Firefighters say no...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
GREENSBORO, NC

