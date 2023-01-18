Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed in Popeyes drive-thru in Winston-Salem identified
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night. At around 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts. 32. of Winston-Salem, dead […]
Man shoots into car on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem road rage: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40. At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting. Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into […]
abc45.com
Two GPD officers arrested; fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
Durham man charged with kidnapping woman from home at gunpoint, assaulting her, deputies say
A Durham man is facing several felony charges after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
abc45.com
GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
2 men facing charges after stealing catalytic converters
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters in Archdale. Tyrell Person of Henderson and Dezman Russell of Durham were arrested Sunday. Archdale police arrived at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m. to find Person and Russell wearing...
Man fired into Burke Street Pub, killed patron, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into Burke Street Pub around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and hit Kane Bowen and a young woman. The woman was only grazed and didn’t need medical treatment. Kane Bowen, 30, was […]
Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
Greensboro Police Department held cookout for the unsheltered while helping those in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a beautiful day to pull out the grill Saturday afternoon. Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, slaw you name it. The Greensboro Police Department and GuilfordWorks did just that. They were hands-on as they were helping feed those in need, including Community Relationship Officer Guy.
abc45.com
Community holds vigil for man killed in Winston-Salem bar shooting
Kane Bowen's friends and family heartbroken after hearing the news. they're remembering all the happiness the 30-year-old brought to people's lives with his music and creativity. “If he was having a good day he was down in his basement with his mixer playing music, if he was having a great...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
abc45.com
Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
Man shot, killed at Winston-Salem bar; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular downtown bar. It happened Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at Burke Street Pub, near Burke and West First streets. Police confirm one man is dead and a woman suffered a minor injury after being grazed by a...
Accident report reveals new info on High Point police car, YMCA bus head-on crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 has learned of new developments in the crash that involved a police vehicle and a YMCA bus on Thursday afternoon. The crash involved a High Point Police Department unit and a Carl Chavis YMCA bus that was “carrying multiple kids,” according to HPPD. Carlvena Foster, Vice President of the […]
Burlington police looking for man accused of hitting someone with gun during robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are looking for a man accused of hitting someone with a gun during a robbery on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers responded to the 300 block of Ireland Street when they were told a male victim had been robbed and hit with a […]
abc45.com
One dead in shooting at Winston-Salem pub
“I wouldn't expect a shooting to happen here,” said neighbor Revyn Reymind. Patrons describing the Burke Street Pub as a cozy spot where friends like to gather, but early this morning the scene was nothing but chaotic. Officers say early this morning, William Drake shot into the pub from...
WXII 12
8 people displaced after overnight Winston-Salem house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eight people are displaced after an early morning fire in Winston-Salem. It happened Friday morning and crews reported being on scene around 3:45 a.m. The fire happened at a home on the 2600 block of Reid Street, near Interstate 40 and Thomasville Road. Firefighters say no...
WXII 12
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
Yadkin County teen charged with robbing Bojangles at gunpoint, two others arrested for harboring a fugitive
YADKIN COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – A Yadkin County teenager is arrested after an armed robbery at a Winston-Salem Bojangles. On January 18th, 2023, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Winston-Salem Police Department of an armed robbery that occurred at a restaurant on Reynolda Rd. According...
