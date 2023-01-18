ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Todd Chrisley reports to prison in Pensacola

By Tom Ingram
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8cCR_0kIkaA6f00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Todd Chrisley, who was recently sentenced to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, reported to federal prison in Pensacola Tuesday. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation.

Todd Chrisley was ordered to report to FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17, 2023.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty back in June 2022 on federal charges that included tax evasion and bank fraud. The Associated Press said prosecutors in the case claimed the Chrisleys “submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.”

Garbage truck strikes Bradenton woman, 71, critically injuring her

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7 years in prison plus 16 months probation.

The Chrisleys rose to national fame with their reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which followed the affluent, Atlanta-area family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” prosecutors wrote. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

ETOnline found that an October 2022 report from Buffalo News described Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola as “laid back” and more like a “camp.” FCI Tallahassee, where Julie could be going, is an all-female prison where women are allowed to participate in yoga, movie nights and some sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Alabama woman headed to prison for stealing identities, defrauding banks

An Alabama woman was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for stealing the identities of medical professionals and taking out loans using their identities. She was sentenced to 81 total months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, four counts of wire fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
DAPHNE, AL
uwfvoyager.com

Housing costs climb in Pensacola despite reduced demand

Increasing housing costs can be found in regions across the US. However, Florida made headlines this past year as the nation’s least affordable state. Remote work trends, a wave of new retirees and a 2020 exodus into the state has brought millions of new residents, according to Redfin, one of the nation’s leading realty companies.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man charged with Pensacola Fitness murder to have sanity examined

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend as she worked out at Pensacola Fitness is having his sanity examined. Kennon Farrow, 39, appeared in court Wednesday. He was recently indicted for the murder of 48-year-old Carla Williams on May 24, 2022. He is facing these...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO, U.S. Marshals Service arrest 3 on gun-related charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alongside the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested three suspects on gun-related charges. Larry Franklin Reid, 46, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32 and Sabastian Scott LaFountain, 22 were arrested Tuesday. According to police, Faulk was arrested for possession of a...
WALA-TV FOX10

Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most of the machine gun conversion devices showing up on city streets in recent months have been homemade, according to the top federal prosecutor in southern Alabama. Those devices – known as Glock switches, or chips – can transform semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic guns capable...
MOBILE, AL
crete

where to eat tacos in Pensacola

Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Crestview woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charges

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman has been arrested on DUI manslaughter charges after police said she hit and killed a man driving a motorcycle. In a news release, Crestview Police said they arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of Crestview on Wednesday. On June 17, Police said Ainsworth was...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WFLA

WFLA

134K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy