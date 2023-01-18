Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Grand Parkway widenings could take place sooner than expected due to increased traffic
Grand Parkway motorists could see construction on mainlanes within the next few years. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Transportation planning experts in the Houston region have proposed widening segments of the Grand Parkway sooner than planned to improve mobility and meet growing demands. The project scope includes the widening of the two...
Sienna Parkway intersection project to begin in February
The project runs the length of Hwy. 6 to the north and McKeever Road to the south, and is expected to cost about $2.5 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the city of Missouri City. The Missouri City Sienna Parkway widening...
Montgomery County mobility projects slated to progress in 2023
The projects experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond. (Courtesy Canva) Texas Department of Transportation projects to widen portions of three east-west thoroughfares in Montgomery County—Hwy. 105, FM 1488 and FM 1097—experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond, according to Public Information Officer Emily Black.
Planning on going to Galleria this weekend? Watch for SB lane closures on US-59 for construction
It's nothing new, Houston. We've got another gridlock alert for you this weekend as SB lanes on US-59 Southwest Freeway will be closed, but only until Monday.
Group holds public meeting Jan. 23 on proposed Montrose Boulevard improvements
Officials with the Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone are seeking feedback on plans to make street and drainage improvements along Montrose Boulevard, which would make the road safer for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and public transit. (Courtesy Gauge Engineering) Officials with the Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone in Houston will host...
Gringo's confirms location in Tomball for Grand Parkway Town Center location
Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February, said Andrew Alvis, NewQuest vice president and development partner, in an email Jan. 9. The...
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
County toll road expansion underway in Fort Bend County
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Association, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction has begun on the $43.3 million Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road expansion project, which will include an extension toward Sienna Ranch Road and an overpass over Sienna Parkway.
TxDOT holds public meeting regarding I-45 traffic solutions from Beltway 8 to Loop 336
Individuals view the video outlining the public comment process and the proposed alternatives at the in-person meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation hosted the first of two in-person Planning and Environmental Linkages study meetings on Jan. 17 at Oak Ridge High School to present and discuss possible future improvements to I-45 from Beltway 8 North to South Loop 336 in Conroe.
CenterPoint Energy presents update on power outage issues in Creekside Park
The board heard from CenterPoint on the outages in Creekside Park. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) CenterPoint Energy provided an update to The Woodlands Township board of directors meeting Jan. 19 regarding repeated outages and the preventative measures that will be taken moving forward. Service consultant Marcus Williams presented the report for...
New neighborhood alert: Learn more about Katy's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 24118 Hawthorn Breeze Way. (Courtesy HAR) Elyson Katy is a new neighborhood located in northwest Katy between Hwy. 290 and I-10 near the Grand Parkway Tollway. Elyson has a fitness center, a community pool, a game room, an event lawn, tennis courts, a sports field, parks,...
Humble officials host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 2 replacement
City of Humble officials gathered Jan. 20 for a groundbreaking ceremony for Humble Fire Station No. 2. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) City of Humble officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 20 for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at...
Heights 11th Street project getting mixed reviews among neighbors and drivers
HOUSTON, Texas — The Height’s 11th Street project is underway, but not everyone is happy about it. Drivers say it’s creating a traffic nightmare as construction crews make the four-lane road into two lanes while businesses say it’s keeping customers away. “They’ve just shifted the problem...
The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages
The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City
The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
Area chamber, economic development corporation Partnership Lake Houston to mark 100 years in 2023
Partnership Lake Houston, which serves as both a chamber of commerce and economic develop corporation for the Humble, Kingwood and Atascocita area, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Partnership Lake Houston has been a staple in the community for a long time—100 years, to be exact....
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall
Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
Slick City indoor slide park coming to Katy Mills this fall
Mayor Dusty Thiele and City Administrator Byron Hebert broke news about the new action park at the Jan. 19 State of the City address. (Rendering Courtesy Slick City) At the Jan. 19 State of the City address, Katy officials announced Slick City Action Park will come to Katy Mills fall 2023.
Hwy. 146 construction expected to finish in fall 2023
Construction is underway on multiple parts of the Hwy. 146 project, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2023.(Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) Construction on Hwy. 146 continues, with the contractor expecting construction to finish this fall, said Danny Perez, public information officer for the...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0