Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
Theme for Nebraska’s 154th annual State Fair announced as ‘Whatever Your Flavor’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair will return for its 154th year this August with a new theme. The State Fair announced Friday that this year’s theme is “Whatever Your Flavor.”. “Everyone loves fair food, whether it’s the traditional funnel cake or something more exotic,...
“Kill motion” dominates talk at unicameral
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska senators today rejected a rule change that would have banned the public from openly-carrying guns at the state capitol. That is currently allowed and will stay that way. Lawmakers rejected the proposed ban 32-7. Another proposed rule change is more in-the-weeds. It would change the...
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loud bang from your car could be the first clue you’re a victim of a crime. Jim Sargent of Ace’s Mufflers in Omaha says that sound is how you know your catalytic converter’s been stolen. “That’s when they come to visit me...
Nebraska DHHS employees allowed to wear jeans after dress code change
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employees are free to wear jeans after a legal battle that reached the Nebraska Supreme Court. In 2019, DHHS announced it was altering its dress code to only allow jeans on “casual Fridays.” The union representing them, NAPE, said the move violated their labor contract.
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
10 Day Forecast: Cooler temperatures dominate into next week
Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today.
Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 400 drivers during winter weather
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed help from the Nebraska State Patrol this week due to inclement weather. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents during the recent winter storm that blanketed much of the state in snow and ice.
Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri’s abortion ban
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights has filed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don’t share them. The lawsuit filed Thursday in...
La Vista man arrested for parole violation
10 Day Forecast: Snow for some Saturday, chilly temps for all into next week
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and chilly with snow south
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 20s to upper teens for much of the area. We have seen a few spots of fog across the river in Iowa, but that should clear up after sunrise. There may be a few glimpses of sunshine from time to time this morning, but expect more clouds than sun through most of the day.
3 Day Forecast: Cool but quiet Friday and Sunday with some snow showers Saturday
Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible.
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool Friday before snow chances return for some on Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much like the bulk of our Thursday, today will give us a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures stuck in the 20s. The main difference is that the wind will be calmer today with those sitting consistently in the 5 to 10 miles per hour range. This,...
