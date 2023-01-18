ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

“Kill motion” dominates talk at unicameral

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska senators today rejected a rule change that would have banned the public from openly-carrying guns at the state capitol. That is currently allowed and will stay that way. Lawmakers rejected the proposed ban 32-7. Another proposed rule change is more in-the-weeds. It would change the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS employees allowed to wear jeans after dress code change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employees are free to wear jeans after a legal battle that reached the Nebraska Supreme Court. In 2019, DHHS announced it was altering its dress code to only allow jeans on “casual Fridays.” The union representing them, NAPE, said the move violated their labor contract.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

10 Day Forecast: Cooler temperatures dominate into next week

Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. Omaha working to clear secondary roads. Updated: 2 hours ago. City crews are working to get neighborhood streets plowed. Two Omaha...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon

The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. An Omaha educator was awarded with what many call the Oscar of teaching. La Vista man arrested for parole violation. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Religious leaders sue to block Missouri’s abortion ban

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights has filed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don’t share them. The lawsuit filed Thursday in...
MISSOURI STATE
WOWT

La Vista man arrested for parole violation

Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We now know what caused...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and chilly with snow south

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 20s to upper teens for much of the area. We have seen a few spots of fog across the river in Iowa, but that should clear up after sunrise. There may be a few glimpses of sunshine from time to time this morning, but expect more clouds than sun through most of the day.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday

Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. The Kansas...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy