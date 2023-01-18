ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Federal Court News

A number of individuals were recently sentenced in Federal Court in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal sentenced 28-year-old Peter James Hernandez of Cheyenne for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hernandez received five years in prison followed by seven years of supervised probation. The crime was investigated by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Lawsuit filed by former City of Cheyenne employee slowly moving through federal court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lawsuit that was filed by a City of Cheyenne employee has not found a resolution, but is moving through the federal court. Denise Freeman, the city’s former Human Resources director, claimed in the federal lawsuit filed in April 2022 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming that the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act through what the suit alleges to be “malice or reckless indifference for Ms. Freeman’s federally protected rights.”
CHEYENNE, WY
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
newsnationnow.com

‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED  Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
RAWLINS, WY
AL.com

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy