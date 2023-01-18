Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Federal Court News
A number of individuals were recently sentenced in Federal Court in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal sentenced 28-year-old Peter James Hernandez of Cheyenne for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hernandez received five years in prison followed by seven years of supervised probation. The crime was investigated by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
capcity.news
Lawsuit filed by former City of Cheyenne employee slowly moving through federal court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lawsuit that was filed by a City of Cheyenne employee has not found a resolution, but is moving through the federal court. Denise Freeman, the city’s former Human Resources director, claimed in the federal lawsuit filed in April 2022 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming that the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act through what the suit alleges to be “malice or reckless indifference for Ms. Freeman’s federally protected rights.”
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
newsnationnow.com
‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer
(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
Father of Idaho murder victim says Kohberger was 'overwhelmed' in court
MOSCOW, Idaho — The father of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November spoke out Friday morning, following suspect Bryan Kohberger's first appearance in court. Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee, said in an interview with NBC's TODAY Show on Friday morning that it was...
Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows
A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
Moab murders: Utah suspect's 'significant other' knew about slayings for months and kept quiet, police reveal
Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz had a 'significant other' who knew about the double shooting but did not come forward, police revealed Thursday.
Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'
Slain University of Idaho student's father says justice is the accused mass murderer Bryan Kohberger getting the death penalty, according to new interviews.
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
Bill Would Strike Rape, Incest Abortion Exemptions In Wyoming
A trigger ban on abortions passed in the 2022 Wyoming Legislature is currently on hold pending the outcome of a court battle on its' legality, but a bill that would strike some of the exemptions in that law has been put forward for this session. You can read House Bill...
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
One State Wants To Ban Electric Vehicles For Real
Only one state in the Union wants to ban electric vehicles, and no, we're not kidding. The post One State Wants To Ban Electric Vehicles For Real appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
Wyoming’s Proposed EV ‘Ban’ Is the Worst Kind of Performative Art
Welcome to Wyoming State Highway sign welcomes drivers. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images).If only the state had an abundant natural resource to develop as a sustainable energy source for EVs in a decade.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.
( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.
Comments / 0