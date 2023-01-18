ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 offensive depth chart

With the transfer portal window closed and the deadline passed for 2023 NFL Draft entrants, we have a pretty good idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. Gone will be past stars such as Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington. While Georgia does...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in 2022

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia had over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape during the 2022 season.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

AD Mitchell, former Georgia WR, reportedly makes transfer decision

AD Mitchell is headed to the Big 12, per a report. According to On3’s Inside Texas, the former Georgia receiver committed to Texas on Friday night. He had previously been linked to the Longhorns after deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier this week. Mitchell spent 2 years with...
AUSTIN, TX
960 The Ref

Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’

Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25. Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
ATLANTA, GA
addictedtovacation.com

6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)

There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta

Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy