dawgnation.com
An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 offensive depth chart
With the transfer portal window closed and the deadline passed for 2023 NFL Draft entrants, we have a pretty good idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. Gone will be past stars such as Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington. While Georgia does...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
247Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in 2022
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia had over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape during the 2022 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
AD Mitchell, former Georgia WR, reportedly makes transfer decision
AD Mitchell is headed to the Big 12, per a report. According to On3’s Inside Texas, the former Georgia receiver committed to Texas on Friday night. He had previously been linked to the Longhorns after deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier this week. Mitchell spent 2 years with...
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
Mom of UGA player who died in wreck has no plans for legal action at this point, she says
ATHENS, Ga. — The mother of Devin Willock, the University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash early Sunday morning, said Thursday she has no plans for legal action at this point. The mother, Sharlene Willock, told 11Alive's Joe Ripley that she had retained an attorney but...
Lenny Gregory, Collins Hill state champion coach, takes job to turn around Gordon Central
Football coach Lenny Gregory was on top of the world heading into 2022. He'd just led Collins Hill to the Class 7A state championship — the program's first ever — and a spot in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas. But after a 4-6 season with the defending champs in 2022, Gregory ...
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers
Atlanta has long been known as the "city in the forest," but analyses commissioned by city hall and recent data show Atlanta is losing its tree canopy at an increasing rate.
TMZ.com
911 Callers Urged Cops To Get To UGA Crash Site, 'There's Been A Horrible Accident!'
Multiple people called 911 in the moments after Univ. of Georgia football players and staffers were involved in a massive car wreck last Sunday ... and the scene they described to cops was horrifying. In audio of some of the calls, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear both men...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves to host open auditions to be the next ‘Voice of the Braves’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves will host open auditions Jan. 21 to search for the next “Voice of the Braves” at the Braves Fest sponsored by Delta Airlines. Online applications started in October and they already received over 135 applications where applicants sent their audition...
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in Kennesaw
If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Former Atlanta United player dies after boating accident, officials say
MIAMI. Fla. — A former Atlanta United player has died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Anton Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on Thursday morning. He was 25. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Walkes made 70...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25. Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
Police training site protest has national reach
From North Carolina to Seattle, the police shooting of a protester at the site of a planned public safety training cente...
addictedtovacation.com
6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)
There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta
Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
