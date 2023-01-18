ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County mobility projects slated to progress in 2023

The projects experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond. (Courtesy Canva) Texas Department of Transportation projects to widen portions of three east-west thoroughfares in Montgomery County—Hwy. 105, FM 1488 and FM 1097—experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond, according to Public Information Officer Emily Black.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City

The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders

The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TxDOT holds public meeting regarding I-45 traffic solutions from Beltway 8 to Loop 336

Individuals view the video outlining the public comment process and the proposed alternatives at the in-person meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation hosted the first of two in-person Planning and Environmental Linkages study meetings on Jan. 17 at Oak Ridge High School to present and discuss possible future improvements to I-45 from Beltway 8 North to South Loop 336 in Conroe.
CONROE, TX
Houston, TX
