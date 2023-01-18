Read full article on original website
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
County toll road expansion underway in Fort Bend County
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Association, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction has begun on the $43.3 million Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road expansion project, which will include an extension toward Sienna Ranch Road and an overpass over Sienna Parkway.
Montgomery County mobility projects slated to progress in 2023
The projects experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond. (Courtesy Canva) Texas Department of Transportation projects to widen portions of three east-west thoroughfares in Montgomery County—Hwy. 105, FM 1488 and FM 1097—experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond, according to Public Information Officer Emily Black.
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
New neighborhood alert: Learn more about Katy's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 24118 Hawthorn Breeze Way. (Courtesy HAR) Elyson Katy is a new neighborhood located in northwest Katy between Hwy. 290 and I-10 near the Grand Parkway Tollway. Elyson has a fitness center, a community pool, a game room, an event lawn, tennis courts, a sports field, parks,...
Humble officials host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 2 replacement
City of Humble officials gathered Jan. 20 for a groundbreaking ceremony for Humble Fire Station No. 2. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) City of Humble officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 20 for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at...
Group holds public meeting Jan. 23 on proposed Montrose Boulevard improvements
Officials with the Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone are seeking feedback on plans to make street and drainage improvements along Montrose Boulevard, which would make the road safer for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and public transit. (Courtesy Gauge Engineering) Officials with the Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone in Houston will host...
Grand Parkway widenings could take place sooner than expected due to increased traffic
Grand Parkway motorists could see construction on mainlanes within the next few years. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Transportation planning experts in the Houston region have proposed widening segments of the Grand Parkway sooner than planned to improve mobility and meet growing demands. The project scope includes the widening of the two...
Sienna Parkway intersection project to begin in February
The project runs the length of Hwy. 6 to the north and McKeever Road to the south, and is expected to cost about $2.5 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the city of Missouri City. The Missouri City Sienna Parkway widening...
Area chamber, economic development corporation Partnership Lake Houston to mark 100 years in 2023
Partnership Lake Houston, which serves as both a chamber of commerce and economic develop corporation for the Humble, Kingwood and Atascocita area, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Partnership Lake Houston has been a staple in the community for a long time—100 years, to be exact....
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City
The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders
The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
Latest updates on Spring, Klein 2023 transportation projects
Construction on a project to expand the F-2 segment of the Grand Parkway is expected to begin this fall, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Curious about what constructions might affect your morning commute in 2023? Read down below for project details, cost, timeline...
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
Spring-area task force to target flood mitigation along Cypress Creek in 2023 with drainage district
The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force—which formed in 2019, according to Wilkerson—initially announced the proposed Cypress Creek drainage district in May. (Designed by Ronald Winters) The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force is hoping to speed up flood mitigation efforts along Cypress Creek by creating a drainage district by...
Kelsey-Seybold to begin Bay Area cancer center construction
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic plans for construction to begin in February with the facility projected to open in April 2024. (Courtesy Kelsey Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic will break ground in 2023 on its new Clear Lake Cancer Center in Webster. The Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Cancer Center will be located at 18833 Gulf Freeway...
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
Candidate filing period now open for May 6 elections in Tomball, Magnolia
The candidate filing period for the May 6 elections in Tomball and Magnolia opened Wednesday, Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The candidate filing period for the May 6 elections in Tomball and Magnolia opened Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to election information. City council and school board positions are up for election this year in the area.
TxDOT holds public meeting regarding I-45 traffic solutions from Beltway 8 to Loop 336
Individuals view the video outlining the public comment process and the proposed alternatives at the in-person meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation hosted the first of two in-person Planning and Environmental Linkages study meetings on Jan. 17 at Oak Ridge High School to present and discuss possible future improvements to I-45 from Beltway 8 North to South Loop 336 in Conroe.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1