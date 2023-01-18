A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.

BREMEN, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO