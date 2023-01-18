ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 3800 block of West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen, including clothing and an ID. Value of $1,100. 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11500 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shepherd Arrested For Stealing Alcohol From Local Pharmacy

WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from a local pharmacy after being trespassed from the store in 2022. Quentin Terrell Lazarius Lamont Shepherd, 19, 544 E. Main St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, resisting law enforcement, and criminal trespass, all class A misdemeanors; false informing, a class B misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement theft, a level 6 felony.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stout Arrested After Allegedly Choking Child

MILFORD — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly choking a child. Andrew Timothy Stout, 45, 208 W. Emeline St., Milford, is charged with domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
MILFORD, IN
wfft.com

UPDATE: FWPD arrest suspect in Flagstar Bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police now have a suspect in custody following Thursday's robbery at Flagstar Bank. They arrested 55-year old Charles Edward Jones, Friday afternoon at the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing in reference to the robbery that happened around 4:40 p.m. at the 111 East Wayne Street bank.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Southtown Crossing Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that took place in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday. Police said the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Charles Edward Jones, had been spotted by employees at the Walmart at Southtown Crossing, and authorities arrested him at the Walmart without incident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, East CR 200N, south of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Drivers: Jose R. Lopez, 18, West Old Road 30, Warsaw; and Jerry C. Hudson, 67, Pine Cone Lane, Warsaw. Lopez’s vehicle didn’t yield to Hudson’s, and hit Hudson’s. Damage up to $5,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Morin Arrested After Using Bad Checks To Steal Merchandise

SYRACUSE — A South Whitley woman was recently arrested after using bad checks to steal over $700 in merchandise from a Syracuse business. Dusty Dawn Morin, 48, 103 N. Randolph St., South Whitley, is charged with three counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; and three counts of sentence enhancement theft, all level 6 felonies.
SYRACUSE, IN
WANE-TV

Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two

Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating death of child

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

One Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake

BARBEE LAKE — One person was killed in a wreck near Barbee Lake on Friday, Jan. 20. First responders were called out around 8:20 a.m. to the single vehicle accident on North CR 650E south of East South Barbee Drive. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris McKeand and...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Crews extinguish fire inside bedroom at Granger home

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews from Clay Fire Territory responded to a fire that started inside a Granger home on Friday morning. It happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Autumn Leaves Court in Harris Township. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire inside a bedroom that had mainly been put out by the homeowner.
GRANGER, IN

