Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 3800 block of West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen, including clothing and an ID. Value of $1,100. 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11500 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse....
abc57.com
Deputies arrest Valparaiso man after vehicle pursuit in Laporte county
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies have arrested one man following a motor vehicle pursuit in the area of US 35 on Friday at 6:38 p.m., according to the Laporte County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Sikorski was traveling south on US 35 when he noticed that a vehicle was traveling in the...
inkfreenews.com
Shepherd Arrested For Stealing Alcohol From Local Pharmacy
WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from a local pharmacy after being trespassed from the store in 2022. Quentin Terrell Lazarius Lamont Shepherd, 19, 544 E. Main St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, resisting law enforcement, and criminal trespass, all class A misdemeanors; false informing, a class B misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement theft, a level 6 felony.
inkfreenews.com
Stout Arrested After Allegedly Choking Child
MILFORD — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly choking a child. Andrew Timothy Stout, 45, 208 W. Emeline St., Milford, is charged with domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
wfft.com
UPDATE: FWPD arrest suspect in Flagstar Bank robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police now have a suspect in custody following Thursday's robbery at Flagstar Bank. They arrested 55-year old Charles Edward Jones, Friday afternoon at the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing in reference to the robbery that happened around 4:40 p.m. at the 111 East Wayne Street bank.
WANE-TV
Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that took place in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday. Police said the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Charles Edward Jones, had been spotted by employees at the Walmart at Southtown Crossing, and authorities arrested him at the Walmart without incident.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, East CR 200N, south of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Drivers: Jose R. Lopez, 18, West Old Road 30, Warsaw; and Jerry C. Hudson, 67, Pine Cone Lane, Warsaw. Lopez’s vehicle didn’t yield to Hudson’s, and hit Hudson’s. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Morin Arrested After Using Bad Checks To Steal Merchandise
SYRACUSE — A South Whitley woman was recently arrested after using bad checks to steal over $700 in merchandise from a Syracuse business. Dusty Dawn Morin, 48, 103 N. Randolph St., South Whitley, is charged with three counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; and three counts of sentence enhancement theft, all level 6 felonies.
95.3 MNC
Police arrest two homeless residents after dine & dash from Goshen Chili’s
Two homeless residents were arrested after dining and dashing from the Chili’s restaurant in Goshen. Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to the restaurant on Elkhart Road on the report of a man and woman leaving without paying for their bill. Officers found the...
WANE-TV
Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
22 WSBT
LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two
Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
WNDU
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
abc57.com
Buchanan City Police Department investigating multiple breaking-and-entering vehicle reports
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Police have been investigating numerous breaking-and-entering vehicle reports throughout the city of Buchanan over the past few days, according to the Buchanan City Police Department. Police encourage Buchanan residents to lock their vehicles overnight and to report any instances of breaking-and-entering that occur. They also ask that...
inkfreenews.com
One Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake
BARBEE LAKE — One person was killed in a wreck near Barbee Lake on Friday, Jan. 20. First responders were called out around 8:20 a.m. to the single vehicle accident on North CR 650E south of East South Barbee Drive. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris McKeand and...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
WISH-TV
Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
WNDU
Crews extinguish fire inside bedroom at Granger home
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews from Clay Fire Territory responded to a fire that started inside a Granger home on Friday morning. It happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Autumn Leaves Court in Harris Township. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire inside a bedroom that had mainly been put out by the homeowner.
Comments / 0