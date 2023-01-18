Marshall Public Schools will be holding Mental Health Week from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27. In conjunction with the event, Tina Meier from the Megan Meier Foundation will be presenting “Megan’s Story” to students and the public. The Megan Meier Foundation was started in 2007 by Tina Meier after her daughter Megan took her own life following a cruel cyber-bullying hoax by an adult neighbor posing as a fictitious boy. The Megan Meier Foundation has grown into a global bullying and cyber-bullying prevention foundation.

