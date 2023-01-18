ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL

The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES CHANGE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST DSIM CHARGE

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line-item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Act.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY

An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HOST “MEGAN’S STORY”

Marshall Public Schools will be holding Mental Health Week from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27. In conjunction with the event, Tina Meier from the Megan Meier Foundation will be presenting “Megan’s Story” to students and the public. The Megan Meier Foundation was started in 2007 by Tina Meier after her daughter Megan took her own life following a cruel cyber-bullying hoax by an adult neighbor posing as a fictitious boy. The Megan Meier Foundation has grown into a global bullying and cyber-bullying prevention foundation.
kchi.com

Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center

An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Calhoun School Board Drops High School

The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
CALHOUN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy