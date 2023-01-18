Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL DISCUSSES ORDINANCE TO PLACE SALES TAX FOR LOCAL PARKS ON APRIL 2023 MUNICIPAL BALLOT
The Carrollton Town Council discussed an ordinance to place a one-fourth of one percent sales tax in the City of Carrollton on the April 2023 municipal ballot during a recent meeting. City of Carrollton Administrative Assistant Terry Bell stated the funds would be used for maintenance and improvements in local...
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE ORDINANCE TO PLACE SALES TAX ON MARIJUANA ON APRIL 2023 MUNICIPAL BALLOT
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance to place a three percent sales tax on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold with in the City of Higginsville on the April 2023 municipal ballot. Higginsville City Administrator Jeanette Dobson stated Higginsville would be joining other...
kmmo.com
CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL
The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES CHANGE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST DSIM CHARGE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line-item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Act.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
kmmo.com
WATER MAIN REPAIR TO CAUSE AN INTERRUPTION OF SERVICE FOR CITY OF SWEET SPRINGS
A water main repair will cause an interruption of service for all Sweet Springs residents. According to the city, the repairs are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023. A boil advisory will follow for all residents after the repair takes place.
kmmo.com
ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 01/20/2023 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
January 02 LCSO assisted a rural family on possible suicidal relative that had sent disturbing message(s) and was unable to be located. Person was later located in another county and was fine but would seek professional assistance. January 06 a Dawn resident reported violation of a protection order after receiving...
Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HOST “MEGAN’S STORY”
Marshall Public Schools will be holding Mental Health Week from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27. In conjunction with the event, Tina Meier from the Megan Meier Foundation will be presenting “Megan’s Story” to students and the public. The Megan Meier Foundation was started in 2007 by Tina Meier after her daughter Megan took her own life following a cruel cyber-bullying hoax by an adult neighbor posing as a fictitious boy. The Megan Meier Foundation has grown into a global bullying and cyber-bullying prevention foundation.
939theeagle.com
Deadly train collision in northern Missouri last summer prompts funding call from Missouri’s governor
Missouri’s governor says the state must be proactive to prevent another tragedy like June’s deadly train collision in northern Missouri’s Mendon. The June 2022 collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a dump truck killed three Amtrak passengers and dump truck driver Billy Barton II. Another 150 others suffered injuries.
kchi.com
Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center
An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
kq2.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Calhoun School Board Drops High School
The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
Comments / 0