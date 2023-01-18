Read full article on original website
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
In Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, the Tigers went 10-4 and won the SEC West. I'll be honest with you, like most people, I thought the SEC West would be a close competition between Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Monty Montgomery, former Louisville LB, reportedly commits to SEC West program
Lane Kiffin and new Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding have apparently received some good news from the transfer portal on Friday. Monty Montgomery, a member of the Louisville football program for 4 seasons, has reportedly transferred to the Rebels, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz. An Atlanta-area product,...
Jamond Gordon reportedly makes decision on future at Ole Miss
Jamond Gordon has reportedly made a decision on his future after spending time in the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz with On3 Sports, Gordon has made the decision to withdraw from the transfer portal and remain at Ole Miss for 2023. Gordon was initially a JUCO transfer ahead of the 2021 season and hit the transfer portal on Thursday.
LSU reveals 'Stars and Script' retro jerseys to pay homage to 1979 team
LSU has revealed special retro uniforms ahead of its men’s basketball game against No. 9 Tennessee. They will pay homage to the 1979 team and feature stars and had Louisiana State in a big gold script. Like big hair styles and loud colored clothes of the day, these things stood out in the college basketball world, the Tigers shared in promoting the uniforms.
Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss: College football fans, media share reactions
Spencer Sanders announced his decision to transfer to Ole Miss on Thursday morning, giving the Rebels’ QB room yet another shakeup. Earlier in the week, Ole Miss received a commitment from LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard. The Rebels also still have a returning QB in Jaxson Dart, who finished 7th in the SEC in passer efficiency rating last season.
LSU's Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums
A list of the most "stunning stadiums" from around the world has some very familiar places included. All in all, eight SEC Football stadiums made the list including LSU's Tiger Stadium.
Ole Miss reportedly loses QB, LB to transfer portal
The Ole Miss quarterback and linebacker rooms have been reduced by 1 player. Kinkead Dent, a member of the program since 2019, and Jamond Gordon, a JUCO transfer ahead of the 2021 campaign, have reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to On3 and 247Sports. Dent was a 3-star recruit for...
Auburn basketball moves up several spots in NET rankings after blowout win vs. LSU
Auburn moved up an impressive 7 spots in the latest NET rankings, which were updated on Thursday. The Tigers are now ranked No. 21 nationally, per the metric. They crushed LSU 67-49 in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night. Auburn is the third highest-ranked SEC team in the NET so far...
Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive
I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
