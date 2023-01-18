Read full article on original website
WGME
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
WGME
String of mail thefts in southern Maine mirrors trend being seen across country
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A recent string of mail thefts has left a number of families in southern Maine out thousands of dollars, and it mimics a trend being seen in other states across the country. According to Kennebunkport police, the thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and then using copying...
WMUR.com
Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized
SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
WMUR.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing man at gunpoint near Red Arrow diner in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Hooksett man was arrested after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint near a diner early Friday morning. Manchester police said around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street for a reported armed robbery. When officers arrived, the victim reported that...
WGME
'We're seeing that more frequently:' Portland police seize five guns in 10 days
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Investigators with the Portland Police Department said this week they seized five guns within 10 days, leading to a number of arrests. It comes after the city of Portland saw a major rise in violent crime in 2022. "We know and we've talked about it throughout the...
truecountry935.com
Maine State Police Warn of New Scam
Maine State Police, on their Facebook page, are warning of a scam of phone solicitations asking for donations for fallen Troopers and Law Enforcement Officers.
WGME
Portland police respond to three overdose deaths in 24 hours
PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland Police are reporting some alarming overdose numbers in the city Friday night. They say they've responded to five overdoses in just the last 24 hours, with three of those victims dying. We're not even three weeks in 2023 and police say so far this year police...
newscentermaine.com
Saco man arrested after shots were allegedly fired at Biddeford home
Abdur Rahim has been charged with reckless conduct with a gun. His bail has been set at $200,000. No one was injured in the incident that took place Tuesday.
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
Florida Man Stole Over 4,800 Credit Cards At Gas Stations Throughout New England
A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to steal thousands of customers’ debit and credit card account numbers, and other personally identifying information, via a network of electronic skimming equipment at gas stations across
whdh.com
Suspect and victim in Manchester, NH hit-and-run both found dead
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died. Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries. During the investigation, police...
NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees
CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote.
WMUR.com
Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation
SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
newscentermaine.com
Police make arrest in shooting on South Street in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots fired in Biddeford on Tuesday. Around 2:45 a.m., Biddeford police received a call reporting gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St., a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Tuesday. When officers...
WGME
WGME
Police investigating suspicious death in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Portland. Police say they responded to a campsite near the Fore River Parkway trail system at the end of Frederic Street around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person in need of medical assistance. When officers...
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After NH Hit-and-Run, Suspected Driver Also Found Dead Inside Vehicle, Police Say
A pedestrian hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this week has died, and the man investigators believe was behind the wheel has been found dead, according to the city's police department. The hit-and-run crash happened on Sunday morning at around 6:25 a.m. near the corner of Union...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to 12 months in federal prison attempted gun shop burglaries
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man will spend 12 months in federal prison after he tried to steal guns from the Granite State. On Jan. 23 of last year, investigators said William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and several others drove a stolen car to Shooter’s Outpost in Hooksett and tried to break in.
