Kennebunkport, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGME

Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary

A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Brunswick home, vehicle

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man is facing multiple burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Brunswick home and vehicle Friday morning. Several Brunswick police officers responded to an Antietam Street home after a resident called at approximately 8:47 a.m. about an unknown man who had entered while the resident was upstairs with their child, according to a news release issued by the Brunswick Police Department.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMUR.com

Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized

SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
SALEM, NH
truecountry935.com

Maine State Police Warn of New Scam

Maine State Police, on their Facebook page, are warning of a scam of phone solicitations asking for donations for fallen Troopers and Law Enforcement Officers.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Portland police respond to three overdose deaths in 24 hours

PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland Police are reporting some alarming overdose numbers in the city Friday night. They say they've responded to five overdoses in just the last 24 hours, with three of those victims dying. We're not even three weeks in 2023 and police say so far this year police...
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH
whdh.com

Suspect and victim in Manchester, NH hit-and-run both found dead

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died. Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries. During the investigation, police...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote. 
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation

SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
SALEM, NH
newscentermaine.com

Police make arrest in shooting on South Street in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots fired in Biddeford on Tuesday. Around 2:45 a.m., Biddeford police received a call reporting gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St., a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Tuesday. When officers...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Police investigating suspicious death in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Portland. Police say they responded to a campsite near the Fore River Parkway trail system at the end of Frederic Street around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person in need of medical assistance. When officers...
PORTLAND, ME

