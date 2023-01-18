Chase Stokes Confirms Kelsea Ballerini Relationship: ‘We’re Having A Good Time’

Chase Stokes didn’t shut down a reporter’s questions about Kelsea Ballerini when he was caught out in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. A TMZ reporter approached Chase as he headed to his car, and commented that he and the country singer make “the cutest couple,” to which Chase responded, “Thank you.” When asked what drew him to Kelsea, Chase added, “She’s a sweet girl and we’re having a good time. That’s all I’ll say.”

While Chase didn’t seem eager to spill any specific details about the relationship, he certainly didn’t deny that something was going on. The Q&A came after both Chase and Kelsea seemed to confirm the romance themselves on their respective social media accounts. In a Jan. 13 Instagram post, Chase uploaded a series of photos, including a shot of him and Kelsea cuddling up to one another at the National Championship football game. Although neither of their faces could be seen in the pic, the Outer Banks star tagged Kelsea in the photo, confirming it was her.

Chase and Kelsea have been linked since the beginning of 2023. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Then, Kelsea took to her own Instagram to share a series of images showing what she’s been up to lately. In one selfie, she was wearing Chase’s hat, and she tagged him in the image to prove it. Kelsea and Chase had previously posed for a group photo with friends at the National Championship, so fans were already wondering if something was going on between them — and these tags definitely amplified the buzz about the pair!

While Kelsea has yet to publicly comment on where things stand with Chase, she did make a TikTok that referenced the online talk about her love life. In the video, she posted a screenshot from the Instagram account DeuxMoi, which claimed that she was begging for dates with the manager of Soho House Nashville. Kelsea rolled her eyes at the anonymous tip and urged fans, “Let’s not do this!”

Kelsea divorced her husband, Morgan Evans, after nearly five years of marriage earlier this year. Meanwhile, Chase was in a relationship with his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline, for over a year before they split at the end of 2021.