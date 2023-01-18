ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunkport, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPFO

Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary

A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMUR.com

Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized

SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
SALEM, NH
truecountry935.com

Maine State Police Warn of New Scam

Maine State Police, on their Facebook page, are warning of a scam of phone solicitations asking for donations for fallen Troopers and Law Enforcement Officers.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours

Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses. There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal. The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
PORTLAND, ME
whdh.com

Suspect and victim in Manchester, NH hit-and-run both found dead

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died. Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries. During the investigation, police...
MANCHESTER, NH
newscentermaine.com

Police make arrest in shooting on South Street in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots fired in Biddeford on Tuesday. Around 2:45 a.m., Biddeford police received a call reporting gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St., a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Tuesday. When officers...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Snowstorm long overdue for Maine plow truck drivers, outdoor enthusiasts

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The snowstorm that hit Maine Thursday night into Friday morning was long overdue for outdoor enthusiasts and plow truck drivers. Snowfall amounts range from about four to eight inches over much of southern Maine. The Portland Jetport officially got seven inches of snow. For people who love...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Portland death ruled suspicious

PORTLAND, Maine — Police say the death of a man in Portland is considered suspicious. Portland police were called to a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System at the end of Frederic Street at about 4:40 Wednesday evening. Officers found a 36-year-old man dead. An autopsy was...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

New Hampshire woman faces 3 felony charges after leaving newborn in woods

MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A New Hampshire woman accused of leaving her newborn son alone in the woods last month has been indicted by a grand jury. According to WMUR, Alexandra Eckersley is charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault, one felony count of falsifying physical evidence, and a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Several crews respond to house fire in Gray

GRAY (WGME) - Several area crews responded to a house fire in Gray late Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out at 120 Ramsdell Road. Multiple crews responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. They tell us that the family was home at the time but no one...
GRAY, ME
WGME

Man dies by suicide after hours-long standoff with police in Wells

WELLS (WGME) -- A man accused of following a woman home from work and threatening her with a gun died by suicide after a standoff in Wells, according to police. Officers responded to a home on Littlefield Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting an open 9-1-1 call. The dispatcher...
WELLS, ME

