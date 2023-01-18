Read full article on original website
WPFO
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
WPFO
String of mail thefts in southern Maine mirrors trend being seen across country
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A recent string of mail thefts has left a number of families in southern Maine out thousands of dollars, and it mimics a trend being seen in other states across the country. According to Kennebunkport police, the thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and then using copying...
WMUR.com
Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized
SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
WPFO
'We're seeing that more frequently:' Portland police seize five guns in 10 days
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Investigators with the Portland Police Department said this week they seized five guns within 10 days, leading to a number of arrests. It comes after the city of Portland saw a major rise in violent crime in 2022. "We know and we've talked about it throughout the...
truecountry935.com
Maine State Police Warn of New Scam
Maine State Police, on their Facebook page, are warning of a scam of phone solicitations asking for donations for fallen Troopers and Law Enforcement Officers.
newscentermaine.com
Saco man arrested after shots were allegedly fired at Biddeford home
Abdur Rahim has been charged with reckless conduct with a gun. His bail has been set at $200,000. No one was injured in the incident that took place Tuesday.
Florida Man Stole Over 4,800 Credit Cards At Gas Stations Throughout New England
A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to steal thousands of customers’ debit and credit card account numbers, and other personally identifying information, via a network of electronic skimming equipment at gas stations across
mainepublic.org
Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours
Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses. There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal. The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
whdh.com
Suspect and victim in Manchester, NH hit-and-run both found dead
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died. Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries. During the investigation, police...
newscentermaine.com
Police make arrest in shooting on South Street in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots fired in Biddeford on Tuesday. Around 2:45 a.m., Biddeford police received a call reporting gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St., a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Tuesday. When officers...
WPFO
Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to 12 months in federal prison attempted gun shop burglaries
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man will spend 12 months in federal prison after he tried to steal guns from the Granite State. On Jan. 23 of last year, investigators said William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and several others drove a stolen car to Shooter’s Outpost in Hooksett and tried to break in.
WPFO
Man accused of driving over 125 mph, leading police on chase in New Hampshire
SANBORNTON, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Connecticut man is accused of driving over 125 mph and then leading police on a chase in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper clocked a BMW on I-93 in Tilton driving 101 mph around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 8. The trooper...
WGME
Police warn Mainers about potentially 'deadly batch' of drugs following spike in overdoses
Maine has seen a spike in overdoses since the first of the year, according to the Sanford Police Department. Those affected reported using heroin, fentanyl, or a cocaine-heroin mix. Police say this most likely means there is a “deadly batch” that could be out in the community. “Please...
WPFO
Snowstorm long overdue for Maine plow truck drivers, outdoor enthusiasts
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The snowstorm that hit Maine Thursday night into Friday morning was long overdue for outdoor enthusiasts and plow truck drivers. Snowfall amounts range from about four to eight inches over much of southern Maine. The Portland Jetport officially got seven inches of snow. For people who love...
WMTW
Portland death ruled suspicious
PORTLAND, Maine — Police say the death of a man in Portland is considered suspicious. Portland police were called to a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System at the end of Frederic Street at about 4:40 Wednesday evening. Officers found a 36-year-old man dead. An autopsy was...
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
WPFO
New Hampshire woman faces 3 felony charges after leaving newborn in woods
MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A New Hampshire woman accused of leaving her newborn son alone in the woods last month has been indicted by a grand jury. According to WMUR, Alexandra Eckersley is charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault, one felony count of falsifying physical evidence, and a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct.
WPFO
Several crews respond to house fire in Gray
GRAY (WGME) - Several area crews responded to a house fire in Gray late Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out at 120 Ramsdell Road. Multiple crews responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. They tell us that the family was home at the time but no one...
WGME
Man dies by suicide after hours-long standoff with police in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- A man accused of following a woman home from work and threatening her with a gun died by suicide after a standoff in Wells, according to police. Officers responded to a home on Littlefield Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting an open 9-1-1 call. The dispatcher...
