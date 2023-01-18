Read full article on original website
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
KSNB Local4
Another shot of snow, Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level disturbance will spin into the Central Plains on Saturday, bring with it another shot of snow. As the low moves into Western Kansas, light snow will develop early Saturday in Southwest Nebraska with a few flurries possible in the Tri-Cities. The bulk of the snow will track from west to east through mid morning to early evening, with the the I-80 corridor on the northern fringe of the coverage area which extends through Northern Kansas, where modest accumulations will be expected. Lingering snow in southeastern areas of the state should be over by Sunday morning.
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
NBCMontana
Snow on the way for the weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday through 5 PM Sunday for the West Glacier Region and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the higher terrain. Snow squalls will be possible along the front overnight Saturday night, producing brief intense snow rates.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 re-open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
News Channel Nebraska
Hotels near I-80 see boom in business as a result of winter storm
YORK - As a winter storm rolls through Nebraska into Wednesday night, many on the roads in the Cornhusker state are seeing their travel plans be affected. As a result, they have to pull off the road, and unexpectedly wander into a hotel. Such was the case in York, NE....
KETV.com
Heavy snowfall closes interstates, highways in Western Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate and highway closures in Western Nebraska as a winter storm moves east across the state. Interstate 80 was closed early Wednesday between Kearney and the Wyoming border. On Wednesday afternoon, I-80 was closed westbound at Grand Island. Interstate 76 westbound was closed earlier Tuesday morning from I-80 to the Colorado border.
kchanews.com
National Weather Service Adjusts Winter Storm Forecast
National Weather Service La Crosse…WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING for Mitchell- Howard- Winneshiek-Allamakee- Floyd-and Chickasaw-counties; Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton. National Weather Service Des Moines…..WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON for...
KELOLAND TV
Crews working to clear roads in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Nebraska, some areas in the south-central part of the state received six to eight inches of snow. Interstate 80 is still closed across much of the state due to the snow. The transportation department says crews are out working to clear the roads....
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT preparing for the worst amid winter storm across the state
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is striking much of the state once again throughout much of Wednesday and into Thursday morning. In northeast Nebraska, some areas could get close to a foot throughout the evening into the overnight hours. The Nebraska Department of Transportation division in Norfolk is preparing for...
News Channel Nebraska
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state
HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
