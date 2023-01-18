Read full article on original website
China's Reopening ‘Good News' for Growth — But Could Be Inflationary, Economists Warn at Davos
The global elite at Davos has raised concerns about what China's reopening might mean for inflation. Some economists have warned that if this proves to be the case then the U.S. Federal Reserve might have to keep raising rates further. DAVOS, Switzerland — China's economic reopening might boost global growth,...
The ‘Greatest Tragedy' Would Be If Central Banks Don't Finish the Job on Inflation, Larry Summers Says
Central banks around the world have tightened monetary policy aggressively over the past year in a bid to get inflation under control. Economists are turning cautiously optimistic as recent data has suggested a slowdown in inflation, which may enable policymakers to ease their aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes. Central...
Goldman Sachs Slips on Report That the Federal Reserve Is Investigating Its Marcus Business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
‘Utterly Unprepared': Larry Summers Says Another Covid-Scale Problem Is a Top Economic Risk
Economist Larry Summers shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I would note that the odds in my view are better than 50-50 that there will be a Covid-scale problem within...
European Markets Muted as Investors Weigh Fed Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat on Friday morning as stocks failed to rebound from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was little changed around midday. Retail stocks added 1% while autos fell...
Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
Inclusive Capital Takes a Stake in Bayer — 3 Ways It May Build Value With a Sustainable Focus
Company: Bayer AG (BAYRY) Business: Bayer AG is a 55-billion euro German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It operates through three segments: (i) Pharmaceuticals (roughly 6 billion euros of EBITDA); (ii) Consumer Health (about 1.5 billion euros of EBITDA), and (iii) Crop Science (approximately 6.5 billion euros of EBITDA). The company acquired Monsanto in 2018 for 54 billion euros and has since been plagued with several lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide product causing cancer.
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About U.S. Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors a weighed the outlook for the U.S. economy and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.488% after rising by 8 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last up by more than 6 basis points at 4.177%.
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders
Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Despite a Wave of Layoff Announcements, It's Still a Good Time to Get a Job, Career Experts Say
Despite mass layoff announcements at major tech companies this week, the overall job market remains strong, experts say. That makes this a good time to be looking for a new position, even if unexpectedly. Here are a few key considerations before kicking off a search. Whether by choice or necessity,...
Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy
A former Genesis employee sent a message to a prospective investor in December, regarding a fund he was starting called Hunting Hill Digital. The fund would be run by three ex-Genesis employees, the message said. Genesis, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, filed for bankruptcy protection on...
Fed Governor Waller Backs Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike at Next Meeting
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday he favors a quarter percentage point interest rate increase at the next meeting, confirming market expectations. "Beyond that, we still have a considerable way to go toward our 2 percent inflation goal, and I expect to support continued tightening of monetary policy," he added.
Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss Monetary Policy at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, top business leaders and policymakers discuss surging inflation at Davos, Switzerland, and whether a radical rethink is needed by central banks.
Looking for a Job in India? Hiring for These Jobs Is on the Rise in 2023, According to LinkedIn
Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia —...
New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes
Billionaires including Elon Musk and Michael Rubin of Fanatics have sung the praises of GLP-1 drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss. The drugs, most commonly associated with obesity and diabetes care, are becoming a major factor in weight loss medicine, but that has also led to controversy over a nationwide shortage.
Kelly Evans: How Hot Is the Labor Market Really?
Don't be misled by yesterday's super-strong jobless claims report. The labor market is slowing along with the rest of the economy. Everyone was shocked when new weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at just 190,000 yesterday. Figures that low are extremely unusual. We've rarely ever dropped below 200,000 per week on a sustained basis. In fact, claims rarely ever fell below 300,000 per week during the entire expansion from 2001 through 2007! Same for the 1990s, by the way.
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
