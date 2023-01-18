Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & Hub
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
WAFB.com
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is looking to warn the public about both Glock switch devices and auto sear devices being used in crimes across the Capital Region.
WAFB.com
Red Cross hosts 'Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.' event in Baton Rouge
East Washington Street in Baton Rouge has been changed to Lorri Burgess Avenue in honor of the city-parish’s first African American mayor pro tem. Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally. However, rain moved the event inside St. Joseph Cathedral.
WAFB.com
Denham Springs Elem. launches Child ID Kit program
WAFB.com
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits. Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR. Updated: 6 hours ago. Baton Rouge...
WAFB.com
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
WAFB.com
1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane, LSP investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a deadly crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19. Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to...
WAFB.com
OFFICIALS: 2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle; another sought after running away
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate; driver arrested. An arrest has been made for a crash that killed 3 members of the SU Human Jukebox Marching Band back on Dec. 6. Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dora...
WAFB.com
DA Hillar Moore considering run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is considering a run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General. Moore, a Democrat, took office back in 2009. His current term ends on January 10, 2027. “I think I have the best job in the world, particularly...
