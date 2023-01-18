Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Remembering former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flags will continue to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Annie Brown Kennedy who died Tuesday at 98 years old. The family of the former state representative said she died peacefully. The wake is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m....
WXII 12
Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
WXII 12
Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
WXII 12
Watch: Family finds man stuck in their chimney; rescue caught on video
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California couple called 911 after after they found a man trapped in the chimney of their home. A family was woken up Tuesday night by an unusual sound coming from their chimney. “As my nephew was bringing the dog in, the dog stated barking as...
Comments / 0