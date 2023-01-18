WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.

