Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" Reunion
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking Classes
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
Massachusetts Man Who Killed Entire Family Set to Be Released
SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered a family of five — including two young children — by burning them to death in their home nearly four decades ago will be released on parole this year. Clarence Carter was just 17 years old in 1985 when he broke...
Police identify 40-year-old New Haven man killed in targeted shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a targeted attack Wednesday evening in New Haven.
Man falsely reported son inside stolen car in Waterbury to expedite police response: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested a dad after he allegedly falsely reported that his son was inside a stolen car. Police said on Friday around 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Wolcott Street for the report of a car that was stolen while left running and unoccupied. The driver […]
Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury. The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home...
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
“I’ll be out on bail and back in Walgreens:” Repeat offender arrested in Springfield, suspect in more than 20 shopliftings
A man wanted for a 2017 shooting and more than 20 shopliftings at pharmacies in Springfield was arrested Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
trumbulltimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash in Stamford was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the...
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
WTNH.com
18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
Mother of missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: 'I just want her home'
BROOKFIELD — As a helicopter circled much of the town and officers on foot combed fields and forests Tuesday afternoon, the mother of missing Brittany Tee held out hope for the safe return of her daughter. “I just want her home,” Susan M. Tee said. “We want her home.” ...
Search for missing woman Brittany Tee expands in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD - State and local police expanded their search Tuesday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee to the woods off Routes 9 and 148.Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends for a full week now.She was last seen walking away from her home on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Tee shares the house with her boyfriend. Her mother reported her missing Thursday night."We are searching an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "The search patterns are informed by statistics...
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
CBS News
2 dead after small plane crashes in Westchester
The FAA says the pilot reported engine problems before going down about a mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest.
CBS News
