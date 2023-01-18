ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH.com

18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
WATERFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Search for missing woman Brittany Tee expands in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD - State and local police expanded their search Tuesday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee to the woods off Routes 9 and 148.Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends for a full week now.She was last seen walking away from her home on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Tee shares the house with her boyfriend. Her mother reported her missing Thursday night."We are searching an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "The search patterns are informed by statistics...
BROOKFIELD, MA
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
