AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:59 p.m. EST
First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space has ventured out on her first spacewalk. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann was joined Friday by Japan's Koichi Wakata, another first-time spacewalker. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer. The two rocketed into orbit last year with SpaceX. Mann is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. She's also a Marine colonel and test pilot. Wakata is Japan’s spaceflight leader with five missions.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Patrons at a Kentucky restaurant outraged at video they believe showed Breonna Taylor's killing
Diners at a Kentucky restaurant were outraged to see and hear what they believe was video footage showing the killing of Breonna Taylor at an event featuring John Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the 2020 raid, according to the local NAACP chapter and witnesses.
Editorial: The campaign begins
With the announcement of candidacy by Republican former state Senator Matt Dolan on Tuesday for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat, the 2024 race is officially on. It will be a chance for Ohio Republicans to climb out of the mud pit they dug in 2022. The Cleveland Republican, a former state Senate Finance Committee chairman, is likely just the first of many GOP contenders for the right to challenge Senator Sherrod Brown’s bid for a fourth six-year Senate term. Read more Blade editorials
