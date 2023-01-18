Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
Mega Millions results for 01/20/23; jackpot worth $20 million
LANSING, MI – After two consecutive drawings with a grand prize winner, there was no winner of the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 20. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 24 will be worth $31 million, with a cash option of $16.5 million.
abc12.com
Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MacombDaily and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
You won't be able to buy Michigan Lottery tickets at stores, machines for 11 hours
If you want to purchase a paper Michigan Lottery ticket Sunday, you'll have to wait until after 11 a.m. Michigan Lottery players won't be able to purchase, cash or check tickets at retailers or self-service machines between 12 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday due to a system upgrade, according to the Michigan Lottery.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
WNEM
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Michigan from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with ticket gifted from friend
A teenager in Detroit has won a $613,000 Lucky 7 Fast Money jackpot with a ticket that was gifted to her by a friend. The ticket was purchased at a gas station on Van Dyke Road in Detroit.
Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
Powerball results for 01/18/23; did anyone win the $441 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is making its way toward half of $1 billion as there was no winner of the $441 million grand prize for the drawing held on Wednesday, Jan. 18. That means the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 20 will be worth $473 million with a...
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home
This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
Centre Daily
Man forgets he already bought lottery ticket, so he buys another. He won twice as much
A 67-year-old man who likes to play the Fantasy 5 lottery game could not remember if he had already bought a ticket for a recent drawing in Michigan. He didn’t want to miss his chance at a big win, so while at a gas station, he decided to buy a ticket “to be safe,” according to a Jan. 17 news release from the Michigan Lottery.
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
fox2detroit.com
Kum & Go opens first Michigan location, with plans to expand to Detroit area next year
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Kum & Go opened its first Michigan convenience store Thursday. The chain is first bringing its stores to the Grand Rapids area with plans to expand to Metro Detroit next year. The Walker location at 2134 Alpine Avenue NW is now open, and stores...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
