Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles' quick reinvention between Super Bowl contenders is remarkable. Just ask the All-Pro who was part of both
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — General manager Howie Roseman captured the feeling while he was walking off the field after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-7 rout of the New York Giants Saturday in the divisional round. "That's nice! That's nice!" Roseman repeated out loud to a security guard — and he...
MyWabashValley.com
NFL's New Quarterback Era Dawns on 2023 Playoffs Entering Divisional Round
The Cowboys star is the oldest remaining starting quarterback at age 29. Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, all with a chance to become the 2022 Super Bowl champions. Out of the eight starting quarterbacks playing in this weekend’s divisional rounds, the oldest quarterback is the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, who is just 29. This means all eight quarterbacks are in their 20s.
'We are all hurting': Jaguars suffer crushing defeat in 27-20 playoff loss to Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MO — A magical run cut just short. The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-9) suffered heartbreak to end their season after the team fell 27-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs (15-3) on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. ...
MyWabashValley.com
Bengals Down Two Offensive Linemen for Bills Game Sunday
Joe Burrow will be without two key pieces along with offensive line for Cincinnati’s divisional round game against Buffalo. View the original article to see embedded media. The Bengals will enter the divisional round looking to fill glaring holes along the offensive line after ruling out two starters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills.
After 38-7 loss, Giants coach Brian Daboll says team 'crash landed'
Following a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, Giants coach Brian Daboll said his team "crash landed."
Daboll, Jones, Barkley, Lawrence and Jackson talk Giants 38-7 loss to Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs
Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence and Adoree’ Jackson talk about the Giants 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
Brian Daboll ‘felt good’ about fourth-down play that cost Giants
PHILADELPHIA — Across the street from a casino, Brian Daboll gambled big and lost badly. The Giants’ first-year head coach was deserted Saturday night by the magic touch that followed him all season: from a bold decision to go for a winning two-point conversion in the season opener through two fourth-down conversions last week that helped run out the clock in a playoff win over the Vikings. The analytics suggested that going for it on fourth-and-8 from the Eagles’ 40 instead of punting, midway through the first quarter, was a coin flip. The naked eye, however, immediately knew it was a risk...
Stanford upsets Oregon 71-64 for first win streak
Spencer Jones led a balanced attack with 16 points, Stanford’s defense held Oregon to its third-lowest scoring output of conference
Comments / 0