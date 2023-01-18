ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

MyWabashValley.com

NFL's New Quarterback Era Dawns on 2023 Playoffs Entering Divisional Round

The Cowboys star is the oldest remaining starting quarterback at age 29. Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, all with a chance to become the 2022 Super Bowl champions. Out of the eight starting quarterbacks playing in this weekend’s divisional rounds, the oldest quarterback is the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, who is just 29. This means all eight quarterbacks are in their 20s.
MyWabashValley.com

Bengals Down Two Offensive Linemen for Bills Game Sunday

Joe Burrow will be without two key pieces along with offensive line for Cincinnati’s divisional round game against Buffalo. View the original article to see embedded media. The Bengals will enter the divisional round looking to fill glaring holes along the offensive line after ruling out two starters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Brian Daboll ‘felt good’ about fourth-down play that cost Giants

PHILADELPHIA — Across the street from a casino, Brian Daboll gambled big and lost badly. The Giants’ first-year head coach was deserted Saturday night by the magic touch that followed him all season: from a bold decision to go for a winning two-point conversion in the season opener through two fourth-down conversions last week that helped run out the clock in a playoff win over the Vikings. The analytics suggested that going for it on fourth-and-8 from the Eagles’ 40 instead of punting, midway through the first quarter, was a coin flip. The naked eye, however, immediately knew it was a risk...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

