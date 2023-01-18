PHILADELPHIA — Across the street from a casino, Brian Daboll gambled big and lost badly. The Giants’ first-year head coach was deserted Saturday night by the magic touch that followed him all season: from a bold decision to go for a winning two-point conversion in the season opener through two fourth-down conversions last week that helped run out the clock in a playoff win over the Vikings. The analytics suggested that going for it on fourth-and-8 from the Eagles’ 40 instead of punting, midway through the first quarter, was a coin flip. The naked eye, however, immediately knew it was a risk...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO