Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Kiwanis Club Donates Time to Community

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRPhC_0kIkWKiP00

The club recently provided pancakes at the Run 4 Bitti & Brynn event and cleaned up trash along Highway 101

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Kiwanis Club has been busy contributing to the community. They recently participated in the Running Chicken 10K and 5K fundraiser for Run 4 Bitti & Brynn Foundation and lent their help to clean up Highway 101.

Atascadero Kiwanis Club provided hot pancakes for participants in the fifth annual Run 4 Bitti & Brynn Running Chicken 5K and 10K. The event was held at Santa Margarita Lake to benefit student athletic scholarships and athletic shoe donations. This is normally the first run of the new year. About 25 local Kiwanians showed up at the lake at 7 a.m. to serve both runners and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J07XL_0kIkWKiP00

For the past year, Atascadero Kiwanians have been picking up trash along Highway 101. A small group of volunteers is responsible for cleaning the northbound highway between Del Rio Road to Vineyard Drive in Templeton. The monthly public service by the club is supervised by Kiwanian Robert Friedrichsen.

The Atascadero News

