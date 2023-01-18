ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Karl Clermont
3d ago

I doesn't even matter at this point. he's got 30 yrs federal from New York. that's a life sentence. And he still has Georgia, and Minnesota yet to try him.

WGN News

Jesse Jackson visits inmates at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them. A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

AirTag on victim’s key ring leads Chicago cops to armed robbers, prosecutors say

Chicago — Two parolees are in custody after Chicago police tracked a robbery victim’s stolen AirTag to locate them in a stolen getaway car, prosecutors said. Giovanni Hernandez and Timothy Evangelio, both 24, were ordered held without bail on Friday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also moving to revoke both men’s parole status.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'El Chapo' aide pleads guilty to drug charges in Chicago

CHICAGO - A man considered one of the chief aides to convicted Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug charge in a Chicago courtroom. Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, 51, known as "The Engineer," was extradited to face charges in June 2020. Prison records...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
GLENVIEW, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot by off-duty cop during apparent robbery dies

CHICAGO - A Chicago man who was shot Wednesday afternoon by an off-duty cop has died. At about 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday, an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said. The officer produced...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawsuit highlights how DCFS placed kids in juvenile detention who had done nothing wrong

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children from abused and neglected households are taken in by the state's child welfare department with a promise of being kept safe. A lawsuit filed Thursday challenges how safe the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is really keeping some of the state's most vulnerable kids. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, the lawsuit highlights one girl's story of how the system left her locked up. The same happened to dozens of other kids, who were placed behind bars despite never having done anything wrong. Why were they there? The reason, the suit said, was...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

