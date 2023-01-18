Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
TechPassport launches Enterprise Ready Questions
TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, will launch their Enterprise Ready Questions in January 2023. TechPassport is excited to announce that it has partnered with 15 of the world’s largest global banks to develop a set of Enterprise...
Business minister boasted Britishvolt was Brexit success story months before collapse
Electric car battery firm planned to build large facility in Northumberland with government funds if it found investors
ffnews.com
HyperJar announces the appointment of Morgan Stanley veteran Rob Rooney as CEO
Rob Rooney has been appointed HyperJar’s new Chief Executive Officer three months after joining the Board. Two years since launch, the HyperJar digital wallet has half a million customers and a slew of awards for its world-first tech features. Rob’s appointment is a significant step for the firm as it prepares to scale its business-to-consumer and business-to-business offers.
ffnews.com
Mastercard and Citizens Financial Group Announce Exclusive Payments Partnership
Mastercard and Citizens today announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and innovation to the communities they serve.
ffnews.com
Introducing Union Credit, the First Marketplace for Credit Unions to Make Firm Offers at the Point of Purchase
Today, Union Credit comes out of stealth mode with the first marketplace for credit unions to deliver perpetual credit approval and one-click loan activation to new member prospects. Now, credit unions can break into new markets digitally with firm offers of credit embedded into the front end of purchase and financing experiences.
ffnews.com
Fintech Galaxy strengthens team with Turki AlAhmed as Bahrain Country Manager
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the first Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the hiring of Turki AlAhmed to lead its operations in Bahrain and expand its Open Banking and Open Finance deployment in the Kingdom. Turki joins Fintech Galaxy Bahrain as Country Manager to turbocharge Fintech Galaxy’s...
ffnews.com
Orrick, Buckley Combine To Form Financial Services & Fintech Law Powerhouse
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice. It also responds to demand from fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created by...
ffnews.com
Nova Credit Receives Authorisation to Become UK’s First Cross-border Credit Reference Provider
Nova Credit UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Credit, has received the requisite scope of permissions in order to provide credit references in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Through its Nova Passport technology, the firm intends to make it easier, faster, and more equitable for immigrants living in the UK to access credit products and services, the likes of which are all too often out of reach to them.
ffnews.com
Neonomics and KapitalKontroll Partner to Streamline Debt Management Through Open Banking
KapitalKontroll, an innovative Norwegian provider of debt management and collection services has partnered with Neonomics to launch a fully automated debt collection system that manages all payments through Neonomics open banking platform, enabling increased efficiency and security for its customers who include an extensive list of Norwegian municipalities and both small and large businesses across the country.
ffnews.com
Playter launches new product – Playter Paid
Playter, the UK’s leading provider of B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later for SMEs, is once again shaking things up in the world of alternative lending, with its newest credit offering, “Paid”. Playter’s mission to help SMEs release cash flow for growth and investment by offering flexible financing, continues apace with the addition of Paid.
ffnews.com
Doma and paymints.io Partner to Reduce Wire Fraud and Paper Checks
Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today it has added digital payment solution provider paymints.io to its AgentMarketplace vendor partnership program to reduce the risk of wire fraud and allow homebuyers to digitally deposit earnest money. Paymints.io will offer its affordably priced services to Doma’s independent and affiliated title agent and attorney customers nationwide. The addition of paymints.io to Doma’s AgentMarketplace marks another step toward Doma’s vision of enabling an instant, digital homeownership experience.
ffnews.com
U.S. Bank adds Guillaume Mascotto as head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank announces the hire of Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of Sustainable Finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto is part of the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC) leadership team reporting to its CEO, Zack Boyers.
ffnews.com
American Express Global Business Travel Integrates With CHOOOSE to Accelerate Sustainable Business Travel
Today, American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, announced a new agreement with climate tech company CHOOOSE to integrate its carbon emissions calculations across Amex GBT’s travel booking and reporting tools. The aim is to enhance Amex GBT’s sustainability solutions by increasing the precision and consistency of greenhouse gas emissions data and to build architecture for future carbon compensation.
ffnews.com
UL Solutions’ Ravi Sharma on ISO 20022 and its Impact on Big Corporations
For The Paytech Show, our guest fi. For Sharma, corporates have spent too much time repairing and maintaining legacy systems – to be more practical with their time and expenses, strategies must be put in place for companies to migrate toward ISO 20022 so that they can hold the weight of current and future payment demands.
ffnews.com
DTCC Identifies How Enhanced Data Exchange and Management Can Propel New Insights Across Firms and Marketsm
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today issued a whitepaper, “Data Strategy & Management in Financial Markets”, that identifies data management challenges, highlights themes to drive an evolution in financial market data exchange and data management over the next decade and outlines the foundation needed to support change.
ffnews.com
Aviva India Launches Aviva Signature Investment Plan
Aviva Life Insurance, India’s most trusted private life insurance company, announced the launch of Aviva Signature Investment Plan, a Unit Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan. The plan is crafted keeping in mind the needs of Millennial and GenX customers. Signature Millennial comes with an inbuilt premium waiver to...
ffnews.com
Mayfair Cash Account Launches with 4.02% APY and Automated Treasury Management
Mayfair, a new fintech startup backed by Tiger Global and Amity Ventures, is helping companies put every last idle dollar to work. Its clients avoid the price and liquidity risks of financial products typically marketed to businesses, and can take advantage of automated cash management to earn 4.02% APY. Mayfair...
ffnews.com
Payoneer Announces CFO Transition and Provides Update on 2022 Financial Results
Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today announced the appointment of Bea Ordonez as the Company’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, effective January 16, 2023. Michael Levine, Payoneer’s current CFO, will step down from his position in March 2023 at which time it is our expectation that the Board of Directors of the Company will appoint Ordonez as CFO, and she would report to Co-CEO John Caplan.
ffnews.com
Grasshopper Partners with Ramp to Provide Small and Mid-Size Business Customers with Access to Corporate Cards and Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, today announce a partnership to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis. This strategic collaboration serves as a key component of both organizations’ missions to deliver a superior experience for the small- and mid-sized business economy.
ffnews.com
MANGOPAY reports €11.3 billion transaction value in 2022
MANGOPAY, the platform-specific payment infrastructure provider, today announces figures showing another strong year with more than 35% of growth. Key 2022 figures include:. Total 2022 transaction value totalling over €11.3 billion. 243 new customers onboarded this year, nearly 1 customer per working day. 100 new hires across the business...
Comments / 0