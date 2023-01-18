Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Barclays Eagle Labs chosen to help turbocharge next generation of UK tech stars
Estimates suggest strengthening regional tech industries could grow the UK’s digital sector by an additional £41.5 billion by 2025 and create 678,000 jobs. The £12.09 million Digital Growth Grant builds on more than £42.2 million invested by the government to support tech start-ups and scale-ups since 2016.
ffnews.com
SunLife and Swiss Re’s iptiQ launch digital ‘over 50s’ life insurance solution in the UK
SunLife, part of Phoenix Group, and iptiQ, Swiss Re’s digital B2B2C insurer launch an innovative life insurance product for UK-based customers aged 50 years and above. The new solution runs on a digital end-to-end platform and accelerates claims processing with customer-focused features. This partnership brings together SunLife’s market-leading position...
ffnews.com
Microsoft Downsize: Tech Recession Results in 60,000 Layoffs Across the Sector
The global tech sector is navigating through a period of severe turbulence following a significant drop in shares last year, leading to a gloomy Q1 of 2023. Microsoft shares fell by over 6% following a reduction in the company’s forecast of personal computer sales. Following 2022’s recurring interest rate...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
ffnews.com
Nova Credit Receives Authorisation to Become UK’s First Cross-border Credit Reference Provider
Nova Credit UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Credit, has received the requisite scope of permissions in order to provide credit references in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Through its Nova Passport technology, the firm intends to make it easier, faster, and more equitable for immigrants living in the UK to access credit products and services, the likes of which are all too often out of reach to them.
ffnews.com
Playter launches new product – Playter Paid
Playter, the UK’s leading provider of B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later for SMEs, is once again shaking things up in the world of alternative lending, with its newest credit offering, “Paid”. Playter’s mission to help SMEs release cash flow for growth and investment by offering flexible financing, continues apace with the addition of Paid.
ffnews.com
TechPassport launches Enterprise Ready Questions
TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, will launch their Enterprise Ready Questions in January 2023. TechPassport is excited to announce that it has partnered with 15 of the world’s largest global banks to develop a set of Enterprise...
ffnews.com
Fintech Galaxy strengthens team with Turki AlAhmed as Bahrain Country Manager
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the first Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the hiring of Turki AlAhmed to lead its operations in Bahrain and expand its Open Banking and Open Finance deployment in the Kingdom. Turki joins Fintech Galaxy Bahrain as Country Manager to turbocharge Fintech Galaxy’s...
ffnews.com
Aviva India Launches Aviva Signature Investment Plan
Aviva Life Insurance, India’s most trusted private life insurance company, announced the launch of Aviva Signature Investment Plan, a Unit Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan. The plan is crafted keeping in mind the needs of Millennial and GenX customers. Signature Millennial comes with an inbuilt premium waiver to...
ffnews.com
Steven Bartlett Launches $100m Fund, Built Off the Back of His No.1 Podcast, to Accelerate the Next Generation of European Unicorns
Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, public speaker, author and host of Europe’s most downloaded podcast: ‘The Diary of a CEO’ and BBC Dragons’ Den, today announced the launch of his new $100M Flight Story Fund, with the mission of accelerating the next generation of European Unicorns. Capital markets,...
ffnews.com
Mayfair Cash Account Launches with 4.02% APY and Automated Treasury Management
Mayfair, a new fintech startup backed by Tiger Global and Amity Ventures, is helping companies put every last idle dollar to work. Its clients avoid the price and liquidity risks of financial products typically marketed to businesses, and can take advantage of automated cash management to earn 4.02% APY. Mayfair...
ffnews.com
U.S. Bank adds Guillaume Mascotto as head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank announces the hire of Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of Sustainable Finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto is part of the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC) leadership team reporting to its CEO, Zack Boyers.
ffnews.com
insured.io Introduces Payment Center
Insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the availability of a new payment processing feature, Payment Center, which is seamlessly integrated into the company’s Insured Portal. “The release of Payment Center was on our minds for much of 2022,” said...
ffnews.com
Introducing Union Credit, the First Marketplace for Credit Unions to Make Firm Offers at the Point of Purchase
Today, Union Credit comes out of stealth mode with the first marketplace for credit unions to deliver perpetual credit approval and one-click loan activation to new member prospects. Now, credit unions can break into new markets digitally with firm offers of credit embedded into the front end of purchase and financing experiences.
ffnews.com
PrimaryBid Appoints Chief Operating Officer
PrimaryBid, the capital markets fintech bringing individual investors into public company fundraisings, has appointed Fiona Richards as Chief Operating Officer. Ms Richards joins PrimaryBid from Rowan Dartington, the discretionary investment arm of St. James’s Place plc where she was Chief Operating Officer and Board Director with executive responsibility for technology, change, customer services and operations. She brings deep insight into financial technology build-outs and international capital markets with over 25 years’ regulated industry experience across consulting and investment banking at Deutsche Bank, HSBC, UBS and Accenture.
ffnews.com
DTCC Identifies How Enhanced Data Exchange and Management Can Propel New Insights Across Firms and Marketsm
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today issued a whitepaper, “Data Strategy & Management in Financial Markets”, that identifies data management challenges, highlights themes to drive an evolution in financial market data exchange and data management over the next decade and outlines the foundation needed to support change.
ffnews.com
2022/2023 Renewal Season: Over $24bn Premium Reinsured Using Supercede
Supercede, the dedicated reinsurance platform, has announced that $24.016bn in unique underlying insurance premiums were registered on its platform between 1st October 2022 and 1st January 2023, as part of the plethora of reinsurance deals managed by its cedent and broker customers. Cedents used the platform to collate, cleanse, and...
ffnews.com
Talos Announces Partnership with Leading Fund Administrator Formidium
Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced it has partnered with leading digital assets fund administrator Formidium. As a result of this partnership, Talos end users worldwide – institutional investors on the buy-side and the sell-side, including traditional finance and crypto-native firms – can now leverage Seamless Digital, Formidium’s advanced digital assets and tax accounting platform. Formidium will join Talos’s robust and trusted partner network comprised of OTC desks, crypto exchanges, FX and settlement providers.
ffnews.com
MANGOPAY reports €11.3 billion transaction value in 2022
MANGOPAY, the platform-specific payment infrastructure provider, today announces figures showing another strong year with more than 35% of growth. Key 2022 figures include:. Total 2022 transaction value totalling over €11.3 billion. 243 new customers onboarded this year, nearly 1 customer per working day. 100 new hires across the business...
ffnews.com
Digital Asset Research Announces January 2023 Crypto Exchange Vetting Results
Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of crypto asset data and research, today announced the release of its January 2023 Crypto Exchange Vetting results. In an environment where cryptocurrencies trade across hundreds of lightly regulated or unregulated exchanges, DAR’s vetting processes apply institutional-level diligence to digital asset markets to meet an industry-wide need for reliable crypto data.
Comments / 0