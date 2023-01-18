ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Community Impact Houston

Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall

Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SALARY INCREASE FOR CITY MANAGER

The Brenham City Council agreed to raise the salary of City Manager Carolyn Miller at its meeting Thursday. Following an executive session and evaluation of Miller, the council approved increasing Miller’s annual salary from $166,000 to $180,000, effective immediately. Miller is classified as a city employee and does not...
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
MONTGOMERY, TX
CultureMap Houston

2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs

Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West

Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Service Alert Starting Monday, January 23, 2023

The Woodlands Express Downtown morning drop-off locations will be permanently moved to accommodate Metro stop changes. Afternoon pick-up locations are not impacted. Visit www.thewoodlandstown ship-tx.gov/96/Trans portation to view the map of new drop-offs.
kwhi.com

8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone. The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE

More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
INDUSTRY, TX

