Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall
Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SALARY INCREASE FOR CITY MANAGER
The Brenham City Council agreed to raise the salary of City Manager Carolyn Miller at its meeting Thursday. Following an executive session and evaluation of Miller, the council approved increasing Miller’s annual salary from $166,000 to $180,000, effective immediately. Miller is classified as a city employee and does not...
PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
thekatynews.com
Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West
Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
thewoodlandstx.com
Service Alert Starting Monday, January 23, 2023
The Woodlands Express Downtown morning drop-off locations will be permanently moved to accommodate Metro stop changes. Afternoon pick-up locations are not impacted. Visit www.thewoodlandstown ship-tx.gov/96/Trans portation to view the map of new drop-offs.
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
KBTX.com
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
KBTX.com
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone. The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
Tensions erupt during rally against SB 147 in Fort Bend County
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
Gun range owner still non-committal to changes as ABC13 reports on stray bullets in neighborhood
A neighborhood in Conroe next to a gun range is on edge, fearful they could be shot after bullets have been flying into homes, cars, garages, and chimneys.
Click2Houston.com
Walmart employee arrested, admits to stealing $20,000 in cash from registers, PCT. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A Walmart employee has been arrested and charged after deputies said she stole thousands of dollars in cash from a Spring store’s register. Elisha Minter has since been charged with felony theft. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
kwhi.com
NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE
More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
VIP Intel: Transfer prospect on campus in Aggieland on Saturday
The transfer portal window is officially closed, but that does not mean schools have stopped recruiting transfers. Though no new players may enter, those already in the portal may continue to go through the recruiting process. School started for Texas A&M this past week, but there is still time for...
