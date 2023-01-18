ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlemont, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Next storm arrives Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds were stubborn this afternoon and temperatures only topped out in the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. We will remain dry tonight and during the daylight hours tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies before our next storm system arrives for Sunday night into Monday. Clouds...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Railers open busy weekend with 3-2 loss against Newfoundland Growlers

WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers fell to the Newfoundland Growlers by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night. Newfoundland controlled play for most of the evening, took a 3-0 lead, and kept Worcester bottled up to post a 3-2 victory. The visitors prevailed even though the Railers had gotten some roster reinforcements, including goalie Ken Appleby and defenseman Trevor Cosgrove up from Bridgeport and Blake Christensen off injured reserve.
WORCESTER, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

9 Kearns Lane: John Kochanski of Adams to Dana E. Labbee and Martha E. Labbee, $22,000 on 01/04/2023. 29 Powers Street: Glen A. Germanowski and Dorothy D. Germanowski of Adams to Royal Realty Holdings LLC, $120,000 on 01/06/2023. Becket. 80 Beaver Brook Road: Savan Prum of Becket to Michael Tosch...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield councilors keep 3-year contracts, split on other charter changes

WESTFIELD — City councilors gave mixed support to proposed charter changes at a public hearing at their Jan. 19 meeting. Councilors voted in favor of excluding the fire chief from the state Civil Service system, but were split on a proposal to allow city officials to be hired on personal service agreements, or PSAs, of less than three years, and a proposal to give the council more control over the budgeting process.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

UMass men’s basketball makes late push but falls to Saint Joseph’s, 74-68

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team fell to Saint Joseph’s on Saturday afternoon in Hagan Arena, 74-68. The Minutemen (11-8 Overall, 2-5 Atlantic 10) rallied from down double-digits to retake the lead with under eight minutes to go before a 13-2 Hawks (9-10 Overall, 3-4 Atlantic 10) scoring run helped them regain control.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy