Pope Francis boys ice hockey scores seven in shutout over Falmouth: ‘Our depth is definitely our strength’
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Pope Francis boys ice hockey team defeated Falmouth 7-0 at the Olympia Ice Center on Saturday.
Scoreboard for Jan. 20: Monument Mountain boys, Longmeadow girls swimming seal victories & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The matchup between the Monument Mountain and Mount Anthony Union boys swimming teams was decided by the last event of the day, the 400m-freestyle relay.
iBerkshires.com
Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
Scoreboard: East Longmeadow boys basketball and Westfield go to overtime & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. East Longmeadow boys basketball defeated Westfield in overtime, 66-56 in overtime on Friday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Moving history: People power 1805 barn restoration in Northampton
As a drummer snapped out a tight drum roll on his snare, a 223-year-old building began a 40-foot slide, pulled by a large crowd of volunteers tugging ropes, back to its original position behind 66 Bridge St. in Northampton Saturday, with a new foundation and new purpose. About 240 people...
Westfield, Hadley schools among winners of MassDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest
Westfield, Hadley, Shelburne Falls and Pittsfield schools have won a chance to name MassDOT snowplows this winter season.
Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Friday
The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here's a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
Meteorologist visits third graders to share love of New England weather, sports
WESTFIELD — Television meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited Franklin Avenue Elementary School on Wednesday to read her book “Storms and Snow, Skis and Sox! New England’s Weather Truly Rocks!” to third graders in Jennifer Thielen’s and Lauren Martins’ classes. Baylor told the students she developed...
westernmassnews.com
Mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Next storm arrives Sunday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds were stubborn this afternoon and temperatures only topped out in the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. We will remain dry tonight and during the daylight hours tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies before our next storm system arrives for Sunday night into Monday. Clouds...
Scoreboard: Amelia Leasure, Brenna McNeice push Taconic girls basketball past Drury & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Taconic girls basketball defeated Drury, 53-29, on Friday evening. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Worcester Railers open busy weekend with 3-2 loss against Newfoundland Growlers
WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers fell to the Newfoundland Growlers by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night. Newfoundland controlled play for most of the evening, took a 3-0 lead, and kept Worcester bottled up to post a 3-2 victory. The visitors prevailed even though the Railers had gotten some roster reinforcements, including goalie Ken Appleby and defenseman Trevor Cosgrove up from Bridgeport and Blake Christensen off injured reserve.
Chipotle in Chicopee hosting fundraiser for NAMI Western Massachusetts
Chipotle in Chicopee will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday where a portion of their sales will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Western Massachusetts.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
9 Kearns Lane: John Kochanski of Adams to Dana E. Labbee and Martha E. Labbee, $22,000 on 01/04/2023. 29 Powers Street: Glen A. Germanowski and Dorothy D. Germanowski of Adams to Royal Realty Holdings LLC, $120,000 on 01/06/2023. Becket. 80 Beaver Brook Road: Savan Prum of Becket to Michael Tosch...
Winter Outlook: How large is the snow deficit?
So far this winter the pioneer valley has not seen too much snow. The 22News Storm Team has a look at just how large our snow deficit is.
Westfield councilors keep 3-year contracts, split on other charter changes
WESTFIELD — City councilors gave mixed support to proposed charter changes at a public hearing at their Jan. 19 meeting. Councilors voted in favor of excluding the fire chief from the state Civil Service system, but were split on a proposal to allow city officials to be hired on personal service agreements, or PSAs, of less than three years, and a proposal to give the council more control over the budgeting process.
UMass men’s basketball makes late push but falls to Saint Joseph’s, 74-68
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team fell to Saint Joseph’s on Saturday afternoon in Hagan Arena, 74-68. The Minutemen (11-8 Overall, 2-5 Atlantic 10) rallied from down double-digits to retake the lead with under eight minutes to go before a 13-2 Hawks (9-10 Overall, 3-4 Atlantic 10) scoring run helped them regain control.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
In-person sports betting to launch at Mass. casinos 10 a.m. on Jan. 31
Casinos in Massachusetts will officially be able to accept in-person bets on sporting events starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after regulators approved a start time during a meeting Friday morning. There are fewer than two weeks left before in-person betting goes live, and regulators said they are...
MassLive.com
