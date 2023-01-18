WESTFIELD — City councilors gave mixed support to proposed charter changes at a public hearing at their Jan. 19 meeting. Councilors voted in favor of excluding the fire chief from the state Civil Service system, but were split on a proposal to allow city officials to be hired on personal service agreements, or PSAs, of less than three years, and a proposal to give the council more control over the budgeting process.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO