Chillicothe, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident

A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SMITHVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center

An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Maysville teen injured after pickup strikes fence, ditch

DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Thursday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Hunter R. Smidt, 18, Maysville, was eastbound on MO 6 one mile west of Maysville. The pickup traveled off the road...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards

A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

New Livingston County Most Wanted

A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kq2.com

Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals

Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Marceline Man Arrested

A Marceline man was arrested Thursday morning in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jordan L Haslett at about 10:40 am for alleged driving while revoked. He was also arrested on a Jackson County warrant for alleged assault and property Damage. He was processed and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE

