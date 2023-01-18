Read full article on original website
Avalanche Journal: Should Avs trade their 2023 first-round pick at deadline? What their recent history says
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — When pondering the present vs. the future, look to the past. It might be illuminating for the Avalanche’s decision-makers as they deliberate their options before the March 2 NHL trade deadline. Particularly regarding one conflict that looms over the proceedings: Should Colorado (23-17-3) trade its 2023 first-round draft pick?
